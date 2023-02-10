Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s Game Warden Heroically Rescues Injured Bald Eagle

Everybody needs a little help sometimes. Even the most iconic bird in the country and the very emblem of our great nation. A bald eagle in Oklahoma recently injured its wing. If left unattended to in the wild, the big bird likely would not have fared very well. Luckily for the screamin’ eagle, Game Warden Jake Rowland with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation stepped up. He intervened to help rescue the bird. He even wrapped the bird up in a red, white, and blue blanket. That’s a fitting garment for the aviary symbol of freedom. The first tweet in the thread provides great context for the rescue mission.

Game Warden Jake Rowland (left) got a call about an injured bald eagle (right) near Checotah. The eagle seemed pretty lively when Jake arrived but clearly had a wing injury. After a few minutes of “catch me if you can," Jake was able to wrap the eagle in an appropriate blanket– pic.twitter.com/IsY4HoybQG — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) February 10, 2023

The follow-up tweet indicates the fate of the bird after he was scooped up by the Game Warden… “and transport him to a vet for care. The vet discovered a clean break and expects the eagle to recover fully with rehabilitation. Shout out to our buddy Jake, whom we are now referring to as the raptor wrangler for the foreseeable future or until he wrangles something else.”

If you’re an animal lover, into the great outdoors, or love to hunt and fish, then the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is a must-follow on Twitter. The mission of the state agency is to manage and protect fish and wildlife, along with their habitats, while also growing a community of hunters and anglers, partnering with those who love the outdoors. The agency’s Twitter account does an incredible job using humor to grow that community too. So let’s take a look at some of their recent greatest hits.

The Oklahoma Department Of Wildlife Conservation Is Funny As Hell On Twitter

The Oklahoma Department of Libraries recently shared a Tweet about a mischievous little raccoon that was trapped at one of their facilities. They asked the Department of Wildlife Conservation about it. The response was pure comedic gold.

ah yea, we know that guy. He watched national treasure once and now he's made heisting old documents his entire personality. It's a whole thing. https://t.co/nMJP1J8sEh — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) February 9, 2023

They also recently shared an educational fun fact about snapping turtles. But instead of being all boring and scientific about it, they embedded pop culture and current events in a hilarious way.

“The common snapping turtle (Chelydra serpentina) is a freshwater turtle of the family Chelydridae, a long-lived species reaching maturity at ages varying from 11 to 16 years and can live nearly 50 years in the wild. For context, that is 2.6315 Leonardo DiCaprio girlfriends.”

A rare bird also recently found its way to Oklahoma. The account shared pictures of the bird, providing some ecological information on why the bird’s presence in the state was so special. Then they decided to give the bird a theme song.

For that, they remixed Gwen Stefani’s iconic song Hollaback Girl. Since she lives in Oklahoma with her husband Blake Shelton, it’s a fitting tribute.

“This dude, this gull right here, is LOST. A Slaty-backed gull (adult nonbreeding) has been found hanging out at Lake Hefner all the way in OKC, while members of this species are usually residents along the coastlines of NORTHEASTERN ASIA… We believe this is the first-ever record of a Slaty-backed gull in the state. While way wayyyyy off the beaten path, we’re pumped to call such a mega-rare visitor an Oklahomie… (clears throat) A FEW TIMES I’VE BEEN AROUND THAT TRACK SO IT’S NOT JUST GONNA HAPPEN LIKE THAT ‘CAUSE I AIN’T NO SLATY-BACKED GULLLLL I AIN’T NO SLATY-BACKED GULLLLL”

Okay, this one wasn’t necessarily an attempt at humor, but it’s a really damn cool video. They recently strapped a point-of-view camera to the back of a beagle named Ole’ Blue while he was out on a rabbit hunting trip with a pack of dogs. The footage is fun to watch.