Oklahoma Game Wardens Bust ‘Notorious Wildlife Violators’ With Illegal Deer Head

Last week, Oklahoma Game Wardens finally caught up to two well-known wildlife violators near Foraker in Osage County. At the time of apprehension, the two men were in possession of an illegally-harvested deer head in their “untagged and uninsured truck.” And that was just the tip of the iceberg.

Game Wardens Larry Green and Spencer Grace were behind the arrest and cited felons Dustin Higgins and Darrell Gregory for “possession of a firearm, no driver’s license, hunting without landowner consent” in addition to the truck violations and possession the deer head.

“Both violators were transported to Osage County Jail and vehicle was impounded,” the department stated. “Numerous charges await both men. One is being held on $150,000 bond.”

According to KTUL, Higgins is facing eight charges – three counts of carrying a firearm as a felon and one count each for unlawful possession of wildlife, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing officers, removed/falsified or unauthorized identification and receiving/possessing or concealing a stolen vehicle.

Meanwhile, Gregory only faces one count of carrying a firearm as a felon.

The game wardens found the nine-point deer head in the truck’s feed box. It appeared that the lower half of the skull was missing or at least badly damaged. The responding wildlife officers did not comment on the condition of the deer. However, they did specify that the firearm found in the truck was a .270 Winchester.

West Virginia Natural Resources Officers Book Deer Poachers

Recently, game wardens in West Virginia shared a similar success story. This past summer, they located and apprehended two suspected poachers responsible for killing eight deer. According to the state department, a resident witnessed the individuals spotlighting deer in southern Wood County. The individual managed to obtain the license plate number and handed it over to officials.

Responding Officers Cremeans and McLaughlin investigated the incident and ended up finding eight deer still piled in the suspects’ vehicle.

“A total of three bucks that were still in velvet and five does were killed from a vehicle at night. All eight of the deer killed were wasted and no meat was harvested in this case. Over twenty charges were filed on the two suspects and are currently pending in Wood County Magistrate Court,” the department reported on Facebook.

Thanks to the help of the “good samaritan,” the West Virginia officers quickly located the illegally obtained deer and were able to arrest the two suspects before they could commit any more violations. To help protect wild species in the state, the department encouraged fellow residents to reach out with tips about any suspicious activity.

“A reminder to the public to please report violations in your area,” the post read. “You can call your district office, submit an online tip on our website, or just message us on Facebook. This investigation would not have been possible without the public’s help.”