Oklahoma Officers Respond To ‘Wolf Sighting’ at Daycare, Instead Find a ‘Cuddly Puppy’

Police recently responded to a wolf sighting at an Oklahoma daycare. But when they arrived on the scene the dangerous animal turned out to be a “cuddly puppy” that simply lost its way.

On Tuesday, Sept 13, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department tracked down the reported menace and quickly realized that it was someone’s lost pet. But the person who reported the wolf was partially correct—85% correct to be exact.

The dog in question is a hybrid with 15% Alaskan Malamute and 85% wolf in its DNA. However, its behavior matched the domesticated relatives.

“The big bad wolf? More like a cuddly puppy,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

In the post, the department included four snapshots of the runaway. And it definitely looks like a gray wolf. But he easily jumped into the patrol car and bonded with the officers, which led them to call around the area to see if anyone reported a missing dog.

After talking to The Village Police Department, they found out that someone was looking for a dog fitting the wolf-like description. And the department confirmed that the dog “was safely reunited with its owner.”

Cleveland Zoo Goes on Lockdown After Wolf Escapes Enclosure

Only a few days earlier, the Cleveland Zoo had a real wolf on the loose. And the threat of attack was so imminent that the zoo went on lockdown.

On Sept 5, reports that an entire wolf pack escaped an enclosure put the establishment on “code red.” To keep patrons safe, employees led guests into buildings for safety while others searched for the missing animals.

The situation quickly came under control as news got out that there was only one animal loose, a 4-year-old female Mexican gray wolf named Sarra. And staff quickly located and tranquilize her before any visitors were injured.

The Cleveland Zoo later realized that the Sarra had climbed a nylon-coated chain link fence that kept her captive and chewed her through a connection that topped the enclosure.

The zoo’s executive director, Chris Kuha, said that the wolf enclosure was in compliance with Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) standards. And Sarra acted out of character.

“She seemed to have other ideas,” he said.

AZA President and CEO Dan Ashe spoke with Cleveland.com and shared that animal escapes in zoos are rare. But they do happen. The association will investigate the incident. And if there is a flaw in Sarra’s enclosure, the AZA will let the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo know how to solve the problem.