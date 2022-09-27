Oklahoma Police Department Reunites Wolfdog & Its Owner After Photos Go Viral

A lost wolfdog named Nova was separated from its owners earlier this month in Oklahoma. Officers from the Oklahoma Police Department located the dog after residents reported a wolf roaming the streets.

“When officers arrived they learned that our partners at The Village Police Department recently had a report of a resident who lost their pet…an 85% wolf and 15% Alaskan Malamute mix,” the OKCPD said in a statement. Officers responded to the call and within hours the wolfdog was reunited with its owners. The department also said Nova’s demeanor was “more like a cuddly puppy” than a “big bad wolf” in a Tweet sharing the news of the reunion.

Nah, a cuddly puppy. This morning a wolf was spotted near a daycare at N. Hefner & Penn. Officers learned our partners at Village PD had a report of resident who lost their 85% wolf & 15% Alaskan Malamute pet. The cordial canine was reunited w/it’s owner. pic.twitter.com/7v3T0uzI3Q — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) September 13, 2022

Dani Brumley owns Nova. She thanked both the Oklahoma City Police Department and The Village Police Department for their help in the comments section.

“It’s been a terrifying 24 hours and now she gets to have a much needed bath and nap, thanks in large part to them and The Village community,” Brumley wrote. “Words cannot express how thankful I am! She’s super timid so she doesn’t usually approach other people unless she knows them.”

Wolfdogs Are a Sought After but Notoriously Difficult Breed

Nova went missing after she slipped through a broken fence panel in Brumley’s backyard. Brumley bought Nova after prematurely losing her previous dog.

“After my previous wolfdog Sasha passed away from lymphoma at 10 years old, we were completely heartbroken,” Brumley said. “Raising Nova has definitely a lot different from raising a domesticated dog or even a low content wolfdog, like Sasha.”

Wolfdogs are notoriously difficult to maintain, but they’re also a gorgeous and rare breed. People seek them out because of their gorgeous looks, but often get deterred from their active and even destructive tendencies.

“The main thing I think people should know about wolfdogs is that they’re not for everyone and those wanting one should definitely do their research beforehand,” Brumley told Fox News Digital. “They are as destructive as they are absolutely beautiful.”

Brumley said some localities strictly prohibit wolfdogs because of their destructive way. Others allow mixes under a certain percentage. She encourages people to check their local park and veterinary guidelines before looking for their own wolfdog.

“Finding a vet with wolfdog experience is very difficult,” Brumley said. “[Nova’s] vet decides based on temperament and, aside from getting the other dogs to howl with her, Nova’s always been a good patient. I can’t stress the research part enough because far too many people get wolfdogs because of the way they look. [Then] they end up in shelters or sanctuaries after the humans realize they took on too much.”