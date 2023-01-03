Old Christmas Trees Being Recycled Into Underwater Fish Habitat

Now that the new year has begun, it’s officially time to take down Christmas decorations. Well take down Christmas trees at least, Christmas lights are actually perfectly acceptable to keep up year-round, especially indoors. But for those of you who prefer the sight and smell of a real tree over an artificial one, you can actually recycle the tree to be turned into underwater fish habitat.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife (KDFW) is one of many agencies that collect trees after the holidays in order to turn them into habitat structures at the bottom of lakes. According to WLKY, fisheries scientists are able to utilize the trees to create artificial reefs that improve fish habitat and fishing conditions.

Joseph Zimmerman, a spokesman for KDFW explained how it works. “So, a lot of our lakes, they have some age on them. Not only in Kentucky but nationwide. And with that, you know, we’ve lost a lot of our woody debris or that woody component to our fisheries,” he said. “We’ll take these trees and add an anchor to them. And we’ll typically cluster 50 to 100 – even more than 100 – in one location in deep water, say 15 feet deep, 20 feet deep.”

Fisheries Scientists In Kentucky Use Christmas Trees To Create Artificial Reefs

Fisheries scientists periodically monitor the fish structures they create with the trees, and fish certainly do use the artificial reefs to spawn, eat, nest, and ambush prey. “We’ve seen anywhere upwards of seven to nine species on these habitat sites,” said Zimmerman. “Most common species are large-mouth bass, bluegill, and crappie, and a lot of them have quite a few fish on them.”

Fishermen In Kentucky Use Reef Locations To As Fish Finders

As the artificial reefs create structure and improve fish habitat, they also improve fishing opportunities. KDFW actually makes the location of the tree structures they build available to the public with maps and GPS coordinates stored in a digital database that helps anglers narrow down potential honey holes.

“So, if you come to a lake, and you’re interested in habitat spot, we have maps available on our website,” Zimmerman explained. “You can type fish attractors in the search bar, and there’ll be a list of lakes and a google map associated with those lakes.”

The more trees that people drop off means the more structures scientists can create which ultimately leads to better fishing opportunities. More information on where to drop off your tree in Kentucky can be found on the KDFW website.

Many Other States Also Do The Same Thing

Kentucky isn’t the only state that recycles Christmas trees into fish habitats though. Many other states also collect old trees and sink them to the bottom of lakes to create habitat structures that benefit fish and fishermen. To find out where to drop off your Christmas tree, or where to find artificial reefs to focus your fishing efforts then check in with your local state fish and wildlife agency. A complete list of these agencies is available through the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies.