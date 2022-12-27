Oldest Grizzly Bear at Seattle Zoo Euthanized on Christmas Day

Many Americans spent Saturday celebrating Christmas with family and friends. However, the staff at Washington’s Seattle Zoo were forced to make a heartbreaking decision, euthanizing the oldest grizzly bear on the premises. Zoo staff had to put down the elderly bruin due to “declining mobility.”

The Daily Mail reports that the 28-year-old male bear named Keema had been on medication for arthritis for some time. Workers there said they made the decision to put down the bear “due to a severe decline in his health.” Keema originally came to the Woodland Park Zoo in 1994. He spent nearly three decades there alongside his twin brother named Denali, who passed away in 2020.

Prior euthanizing the grizzly bear, Seattle zoo staff said their veterinary team had spent months observing Keema. They consistently looked for signs of treatable underlying illnesses. After failing to find signs of illnesses or ailments contributing to his condition, Keema was put down.

Dr. Tim Storms, Director of Animal Health at the Woodland Park Zoo, spoke about Keema’s condition prior to his death. He said on Christmas Day, “While Keema had been hanging in there, he had been declining in mobility which is not uncommon for aging animals. He was in obvious discomfort today and had deteriorated significantly in health. We had to make the difficult decision today to euthanize him.”

Grizzly Bear’s Death Marks the ‘End of an Era’ for Seattle Zoo

In the days following Keema’s death, Seattle zoo staff and visitors have begun to reflect on what the grizzly bear, as well as his brother Denali, represented for nearly three decades. Kevin Murphy, Senior Director of Animal Care at the zoo, remarked, “Losing Keema marks the end of an era. For nearly three decades, Keema and his late twin brother, Denali, touched our hearts and minds.”

Further, the loss of Keema at the Woodland Park Zoo isn’t only a major blow to those who adored him, but it’s also dealt a blow to those striving to help protect animals like the grizzly bear. Murphy added, “These majestic bears were iconic ambassadors for grizzlies in the state of Washington as they helped put the spotlight on the importance of coexisting with bears and other wildlife both in urban and remote areas.”

The director concluded in a heartfelt statement, “Keema and Denali will forever live in our hearts.”

Certainly the death of the park’s oldest bears is disheartening. However, it perhaps helps to usher in a new era of bear conservation and education at the Seattle zoo. Ahead of Keema’s death, workers at the Woodland Park Zoo welcomed not one, but two, bear cubs: Fern and Juniper.

Fern, a grizzly bear cub, was welcomed to the Seattle zoo in October, after her mother was euthanized in Montana. Juniper, a brown bear cub, is about the same age as her new companion and made her debut at the zoo in August after arriving from Anchorage, Alaska.