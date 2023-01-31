The Oldest Mummy Ever Found Might Have Just Been Dug up in Egypt

Deep in a Pharaonic tomb near Cairo, Egypt’s capital city, Egyptologists uncovered what may be the oldest and most complete mummy discovered in recorded history.

Archaeologists explained that the series of fifth and sixth dynasty tombs, found near the Step Pyramid at Saqqara, was at the bottom of a 60-foot shaft. The mummy within one of the tombs was an especially fascinating find, as it dates back around 4,300 years. This particular mummy was once a man named Hekashepes. Following his death, Hekashepes was entombed in a limestone sarcophagus sealed in mortar.

“It is the oldest mummy, complete and covered in gold, ever found in Egypt,” Zahi Hawass, an archaeologist and Egypt’s former antiquities minister, explained in a Facebook post. “[It was] the most amazing discovery.”

Hawass and a team of 10 assistants descended the dark shaft to the underground tomb at the Gisr el-Mudir enclosure. In the shaft, the crew discovered a mummy encased in a 55,000-pound stone coffin. The lid alone weighed a staggering 11,000 pounds.

After lifting the lid away, archaeologists were astounded to find the “oldest, most beautiful mummy covered in layers of gold, with a band on the head and a bracelet on the chest, which indicates this was a rich man.”

Ancient Mummy Discovered in Egypt Sheds Light on Fifth Dynasty Culture

The impossibly old and well-preserved mummy was only one of the amazing finds beneath the earth. Among the many artifacts discovered were two tombs, one of which dated back to the reign of King Unas during the Fifth Dynasty, which occurred between 2494 and 2487 BC. Researchers found three statues representing a single person as well, along with nine other statues hidden behind a false door.

As Hawass explained, the statues are a major find for a variety of reasons. They give “knowledge for the first time about art in the Old Kingdom. It includes double statues, single statues, servant statues, all type of different statues.”

Researchers unearthed a coffin similar to that of the mummified man as well. They have yet to look inside but plan to open it next week. According to Hawass, the discovery indicates that ancient Egyptians reserved the cemetery for important and wealthy people. Those buried in the tomb came “second after the King” in society.

The Step Pyramid was the first ever built in ancient Egypt. Per Egyptologists, ancient Egyptians constructed the pyramid between 2667 and 2648 BC, in the early Third Dynasty. The pyramid also stands as the oldest known ancient Egyptian stone structure, said Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The tombs and statues marked the most recent discovery in Saqqara, a massive necropolis near Cairo. Researchers have made many other groundbreaking finds in the ancient graveyard over the years, including the funeral temple of Queen Nearit, wife of the first king of the sixth dynasty.