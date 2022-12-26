Oldest Weapon Heads in US Discovered by Team of Archaeologists in Idaho

A team of archaeologists based in Idaho is wrapping up this year with a fascinating new discovery. The team recently uncovered more than a dozen weapon heads in traditional Nez Percé land dating back 15,700 years. These ancient finds are especially groundbreaking as they potentially highlight some of America’s first global interactions with Asia.

Loren Davis, a professor at Oregon State University and the expert in charge of leading the recent dig that unearthed the weapon heads, spoke about the significance of his team’s discovery.

“These discoveries add very important details about what the archaeological record of the earliest peoples of the Americas looks like,” Davis explained. He continued, “It’s one thing to say, ‘We think that people were here in the Americas 16,000 years ago.’ It’s another thing to measure it by finding well-made artifacts they left behind.”

What These Weapon Heads Signify Among Current Research:

According to the New York Post, similar weapon heads and artifacts have been found at this archaeological site before. However, those previously found remnants of past civilizations are approximately 2,300 years newer than the 13 heads found most recently.

Per the outlet, experts believe these weapon heads could suggest early American interactions with Asia as their design closely resembles those found in Hokkaido, Japan. Davis noted the weapons found in Asia date anywhere between 16,000 and 20,000 years old. So they essentially overlap in age with the weapons cache recently located in Idaho.

Davis reflected on his team’s find. He explained how these weapon heads will help determine when exactly these two global civilizations began interacting. The archaeologist said, “By comparing these points with other sites of the same age and older, we can infer the spatial extents of social networks where this technological knowledge was shared between peoples.”

Aside from how well preserved these weapon heads truly are, Davis also remarked that, while primitive, they were more than sharp enough to take down prey or an attacking enemy. Though small, he noted the heads have razor-sharp edges and could prove deadly in the hands of a skilled individual.

“Smaller projectile points mounted on darts will penetrate deeply and cause tremendous internal damage. You can hunt any animal we know about with weapons like these,” he said.

Ancient American Lion Found in Receding Mississippi River

Aside from weapon heads, other prehistoric finds that tell us about early American history are the fossils of now-extinct animals. Last month, as the Mississippi River’s water levels continue to reach historic lows, an MS resident came across what was later revealed to be a rare ancient American lion.

Wiley Prewitt, the man who uncovered the lion fossil, reflected on the experience. He said, “I could tell from the teeth right away that it was a fragment of a carnivore’s jaw. But I dared not hope it was from an American lion. It certainly looked right but I wouldn’t let myself believe it.”

The National Park Service states that American lions were once the largest wildcats on the continent. Prior to going extinct 11,000 years ago, these massive creatures grew to eight feet in length, four feet in height, and weighed about half a ton.