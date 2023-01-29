Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Takes Down Monster Mountain Lion While Hunting With His Dad

Former Super Bowl Champ Derek Wolfe isn’t the only big-name football player that’s been doing some mountain lion hunting recently. Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart just bagged himself an absolutely gigantic cat while on an outdoor adventure with his father. According to Outkick, the hunt took place in the Dart’s home state of Utah. Not a lot of context for the hunt was provided in the original post. Although, it seems that the caption Dart’s dad posted along with the pics is about more than just hunting.

If you read between the lines, it seems he could be voicing some frustration about the fact that Ole Miss brought in two other quarterbacks from the transfer portal that could displace Jaxson Dart as the Rebel’s starter. The 19-year-old Dart threw for almost 3,000 yards last season. He also tossed 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

In his first season as the starter after transferring from the University of Southern California, he led Ole Miss to an 8-5 record. After a tough loss to Texas Tech in their bowl game though, Dart will have to fend off LSU transfer Walker Howard and Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders to keep his starting spot.

Some People Talk SH!T during the off-season and others just handle their business! Not a better way to end the break for ⁦⁦@JaxsonDart⁩ ! Big Year Ahead! This Time It’s Different! 😈😈 pic.twitter.com/YRr7oA7XRP — Brandon Dart (@brandon_dart) January 26, 2023

Both Dart Men Are Passionate Hunters And Wildlife Conservationists

Hunting and enjoying time in the great outdoors is a family tradition for the Darts. Jaxson’s grandfather made his living off the land, as did the generations of Dart men before them. Jaxson’s father Brandon is heavily involved with wildlife conservation efforts. He has frequently made donations to a multitude of wildlife conservation projects around the state and has volunteered his time to help out too.

Jaxson Dart hunt’s pretty much everything he can. Various social media posts have previously detailed him hunting ducks, geese, deer, and wild hogs too. However, none of those hunts were as arduous as the recent mountain lion hunt.

More Details About Jaxson Dart’s Epic Mountain Lion Hunt

The outdoor adventure took place in the La Sal mountain range just outside of Moab. Tags and permits for the hunt were purchased through the Utah Division of Wildlife and all rules and regulations were adhered to. Hunting is also a major part of the state’s management plans for cougars and a necessary part of keeping the ecosystem balanced. Only a certain number of mountain lion hunting tags are allotted each year, which corresponds with population levels for not only the cats, but also the species on which they prey. Money generated from the sale of hunting licenses and tags is also reinvested back into conservation efforts.

Hunting conditions were tough though. Snowfall in the region is currently more than double what it normally is this time of year. Both Darts spent three days trekking through waist-deep snowpacks trying to hunt down a cougar. On day 3 of the hunt, they cut some fresh tracks and pursued their opportunity. They tracked the cat into lower elevations where it was hunting deer and elk that had moved down the mountain range to escape the blizzards higher up the range.

This wasn’t Jaxson Dart’s first cougar hunt or even the first mountain lion he had a shot at. However, he passed on previous opportunities because the cats were too small or he wasn’t quite comfortable pulling the trigger with the shots he had. However, he had a clean look at this absolute unit and made the gun go bang.

He’ll need that kind of poise, good judgment, fortitude, and accuracy if he’s going to fend off his positional challengers and have an even more successful season during his second year in Oxford.