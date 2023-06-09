Olympic National Park hopes to reopen Hurricane Ridge after historic fire

In a new update, Olympic National Park officials say they hope to have the Hurricane Ridge area re-open to visitors this summer.

“Significant work remains to be done,” however. The entire area closed to the public after the May 7th fire destroyed the historic 71-year-old Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge, “leaving behind potentially hazardous debris and a lack of water, electricity, and restrooms in the area,” the park cites in their media release.

We still don’t know what caused the fire, and it is still under investigation. But the lodge’s destruction was a huge loss for the Washington national park and the hundreds of thousands of visitors who flock there every year.

“We are working as fast as we can to get Hurricane Ridge open safely for visitors,” offers Park Superintendent Sula Jacobs. “Investigators are at the site looking into the cause of the fire.”

Jacobs says officials are “also figuring out how to provide restrooms. How to manage parking, and how to eventually remove the lodge debris.”

Left: Photo of the remains of Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge (courtesy of NPS media release). Right: The lodge before reconstruction. (courtesy of NPS)

The landmark, which was built in the 1950s, had been undergoing renovations and rehabilitation. Construction began in spring of 2023 courtesy of funding by the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA). Around 300,000 visitors took to the lodge each year.

But by the time park officials could reach the lodge on May 7, it was ” fully engulfed in flames.”

The park is also working with Clallam Transit, the public transportation provider for Clallam County, on a plan to continue offering bus shuttle service once the area is safe to re-open.

We want visitors to return to Hurricane Ridge, but we expect things to look different this summer’

“We want visitors to return to Hurricane Ridge, but we expect things to look different this summer,” Superintendent Jacobs continues. “There will likely be limits on the number of vehicles that can visit the ridge each day. There will also be some days when the road is fully closed due to debris removal.

In kind, “We ask that visitors keep an eye on our website for any alerts,” Jacobs concludes. For the latest updates, visit Olympic National Park’s NPS Website before your visit.

Yet Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge served as one of the few places visitors could gather in Olympic National Park. In recent decades, the lodge housed interpretive exhibits upstairs. A gift shop and small café run by Aramark, a park concessionaire, were available downstairs. Chiefly, however, it served as one of Olympic’s most beloved lookouts and launching points/destinations.

“In summer, it offers multiple hiking trails, panoramic views of the Olympic mountains, and opportunities to see native flora and fauna,” the park wrote of their landmark lodge just months before the fire. “In winter, visitors can snowshoe or cross-country/downhill ski. The lodge provides views of snow-capped mountains and a place to escape the winter cold.”

While the mountainous Hurricane Ridge is a popular visitor destination with more than 300,000 visitors in a typical year, the 922,000-acre national park has many other accessible areas, including the Pacific Coast, the lush forests of the Elwha and Sol Duc valleys, glacial lakes and more than 600 miles of hiking trails, Olympic cites of areas still open to the public.

See our Top 10 Things to Do in Olympic National Park for more on the park’s offerings. It truly is one of the best on the planet.

To learn more about the park and it’s fascinating history, see our Top 10 Things to Know About Olympic National Park.