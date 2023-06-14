Olympic National Park visitor disappears, presumed dead while kayaking with fiancée

Travis Valenti proposed to his fiancée two days before his death in Olympic National Park, his family says. He was 37-years-old.

The late Valenti, a Massapequa, New York resident, was kayaking with his brother, Austin, and his fiancée, Marlene, in the park’s Lake Crescent.

“It started out as the best trip of their lives and took just a tragic turn that nobody could really see coming,” Austin tells Long Island’s News 12.

Travis proposed to Marlene last Wednesday during their Washington vacation. Newly engaged, their trip led to kayaking alongside Austin in Olympic National Park. During, Travis’ kayak began to fill with water, and the situation turned dire quickly.

SEEKING #HELP: Austin Valenti says his brother, Travis Valenti, was able to push his #fiancé to safety before he drowned. https://t.co/7VDAeZeyhi pic.twitter.com/7a1JaDFg91 — News12LI (@News12LI) June 14, 2023

“Mr. Valenti attempted to continue paddling but ultimately had to abandon his kayak and entered the water. As Mr. Valenti’s fiancée attempted rescue, her kayak overturned, resulting in her also entering the water,” park officials cite in their media release on the 37-year-old’s death.

“She was able to swim to shore, but unfortunately Mr. Valenti struggled and could not. Neither were wearing a life jacket.”

“Travis get her the extra little push that she needed to get safe. And they still haven’t found him since Friday at 2 or 3 p.m.,” Austin says.

Olympic National Park officials were notified of an overturned kayaker on the lake near the Log Cabin Resort at 2:10 PM on June 9th. “Staff from nearby Log Cabin Resort quickly responded with a motorized vessel to Mr. Valenti’s last known point but were unable to locate him,” the park laments.

‘They had this beautiful life planned out and it just gets cut so short out of nowhere’

“He can light up a room and make anybody laugh,” Austin adds. “He was just everybody’s favorite guy, including Marlene’s and all of ours. They were just a beautiful couple. And they had this beautiful life planned out and it just gets cut so short out of nowhere.”

Marlene and on-shore bystanders would assist park rangers and personnel from Clallam County Fire District 2 with identifying the area Travis was last seen. The park says this was more than a quarter mile off the lakeshore and roughly 400-500 feet deep.

Initially, Olympic National Park Rangers and officials would search for Mr. Valenti for two hours. A secondary search of the area and shoreline followed on June 10th. No signs of Mr. Valenti or his body have been found. The park believes he could not have survived the cold, deep waters.

Message from Olympic National Park

“Lake Crescent is a deep and very cold body of water with surface water temperatures near 50-degrees this time of year. Sudden immersion into cold water will impact a person’s breathing and over time, their ability to move extremities,” the park cites.

“Swimmers should use a buddy system. Boaters should always wear a life jacket and understand the risks of recreating on large bodies of water, such as underwater hazards, wind, waves, and water temperature.”

Please view Olympic’s boating safety page before recreating in the park. Outsider sends our sincerest condolences to the loved ones Travis leaves behind.