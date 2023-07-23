Olympic National Park visitors climbing ‘Tree of Life’ sparks outrage

Multiple individuals have been photographed climbing Olympic National Park’s ancient, iconic tree in tandem, sparking a flurry of comments and concern for the organism.

“Some people call it the Tree of Life,” the popular Tourons of National Parks (ToNP) Instagram account begins of a photo taken and shared by Brandan Freeman. “With its amazingly viewable roots seemingly supplying the tree with life despite having no soil, it seems to be immortal,” they continue, citing the words of Kalaloch Lodge’s ‘Tree of Life’ information page.

No living thing is immortal. But trees as magnificent and ancient as this one spark a similar wonder. Travel north of Kalaloch Lodge near the Kalaloch Campground in Washington state’s breathtaking Olympic National Park and you’ll find “Tree Root Cave.”

There, “a tree like no other” rests. “Still breathing while its roots travel to nowhere. Erosion, having taken away its life supply, has not stopped the tree from thriving on the coast and leaving people speechless from a sight that has never been seen before,” ToNP continues.

They paint a powerful picture; one many find meaning in. Outrage follows in kind, as their post centers on a photograph of multiple Olympic National Park visitors climbing on the unique organism.

‘This is obscene. Most experts think the tree of life only has a few years left.’

“This is obscene. Most experts think the tree of life only has a few years left. They should be arrested,” Northwest_Naturescapes comments. Hundreds of similar comments follow.

“This almost makes me more angry than being too close to the wildlife- this tree is practically sacred,” Sara Ward adds, referencing the common “touron” wildlife incidents also highlighted by the popular Instagram page and their sister account, Tourons of Yellowstone.

“Imagine you are lucky enough to have the chance of seeing such a beautiful display of the power of nature, and instead of respecting it, appreciating its beauty, and contributing to its conservation, you climb it like it’s the stairs at your house. Goodness. It’s not stairs,” Rubenia Borge comments.

“Those are the roots of the tree. Yeah, the weight could break it. A sign is not needed. It’s simple common sense. Oh, people. Sorry, but this needs to be called out as wrong. Do not do this,” Borge adds.

What is Olympic National Park’s ‘Tree of Life’?

“Some people call it magical. A tree still standing despite having no roots to hold it in place during the intense storms that the coast is known for? There is no logical explanation for why it hasn’t toppled over yet,” Kalaloch Lodge adds of the tree.

“Healthy trees fall victim to our vicious wind and rain, but this one is cemented in somehow without having an anchor system in place? Surely there has to be some magical powers involved. Surely the tree is magical if it can withstand things that take down even the healthiest of trees.”

In reality, the ‘Tree of Life’ is a Sitka spruce (Picea sitchensis), one of many found along Olympic National Park’s Pacific coastline. But few are located along these sandy bluffs, and the ones that are rarely survive with 90% or more of their roots exposed as this tree’s are.

Kalaloch Tree, or Tree of Life, in Olympic National Park. Washington state, USA. (Photo courtesy of NPS media)

Also called ‘The Runaway Tree” and ‘The Kalaloch Tree,’ its unique placement between two cliffs creates the “Tree Root Cave,” a gem of the national park.

‘It shouldn’t be standing. It shouldn’t be alive. And yet, it is!’

“Some people call it a freak of nature… literally. It’s a glitch; something that isn’t supposed to happen. It isn’t natural for a tree to be alive and well with its roots exposed and holding onto nothing but air. This tree goes against all the rules of science and biology. It shouldn’t be standing. It shouldn’t be alive. And yet, it is!” the lodge marvels.

Sitka spruce like Olympic National Park’s ‘Tree of Life’ (there are several trees given this same name across the globe) are the largest species of spruce tree on Earth. Typically, Sitkas grow thick, hearty trunks and grow dozens of feet into the air. But again, not this one.

So few roots shouldn’t be able to support this singular tree’s immense weight. Spend time on the Pacific Northwest’s craggy coast, and you’ll see the waves and elements such a tree does battle with, too. Yet through it all, this tree not only survives but sustains a brilliant shade of evergreen.

‘To protect such a unique organism, Olympic National Park visitors should refrain from climbing, pulling, or disturbing the tree in any way’

To protect such a unique organism, Olympic National Park visitors should refrain from climbing, pulling, or disturbing the tree in any way. Leave no trace. Unfortunately, however, the park does not mention the tree on their website or have any protective signs in place. And this is enough to give countless visitors “self permission” to do exactly this.

“I don’t know what’s worse, them climbing all over it or the people in the comments saying “Well, was their signs?” Why? So they can ignore those too along with common sense?” comments App Trail on the Instagram post in kind. “There’s a dozen signs in some areas about landmarks and wildlife with a dozen or more people not following them.”

In the end, though, it is up to us to protect the marvels of nature. Otherwise, we deprive future generations their wonder.

