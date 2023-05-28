Once you’ve heard a roe deer scream, you can’t unhear it

Whether calling it a bark, scream, or “wail of the banshee,” roe deer make the exact sound you don’t want to hear in the forest.

The roe deer (Capreolus capreolus) goes by many names. Found across Europe and into Asia and the Middle East, roe deer have gathered monikers like Chevreuil (France), Reh (Germany), Capriolo (Italy), and Corzo (Spain). No matter what you call it, they’re all the same cervid with an unmistakable quality: they scream like a bat out of hell.

Those who share habitat (which ranges from forests and woodlands to grasslands and mountainous regions) with the roe deer may be familiar with it’s call. Or, they may be one of the thousands who’ve fled in terror after hearing it’s call.

This is all a tad more dramatic than usual, admittedly. But imagine getting settled in for your turkey hunt or taking a leisurely stroll through the woods… And hearing this:

“Roe deer are known for their distinctive barking sound, which is a vocalization they make as a form of communication. The bark of a roe deer is a short, high-pitched, and repetitive sound that they often produce when alarmed or to maintain contact with other deer,” Nature is Metal captions of this video, one of the latest to hit their popular Instagram page.

“These small to medium-sized deer are native to Europe and can be found in various habitats,” they add. And please note, Nature is Metal does an excellent job with social media content, but the account is not run by scientists or naturalists. Always do your own research when watching features online, or you may end up being told a raptor is a red-tailed hawk instead of a small kestrel, etc.

Why do roe deer scream?

Roe deer make a variety of vocalizations. But the most recognizable (and alarming to hear) is their barking or screaming sound. Scientifically, it is a bark. Audibly, it is a scream. I stand by this.

Regardless of what you call it, the species uses this harsh sound for a number of reasons:

Alarm: When roe deer sense a potential threat or danger, they emit a loud barking sound to alert other deer in the vicinity. It’s a warning signal, in essence.

When roe deer sense a potential threat or danger, they emit a loud barking sound to alert other deer in the vicinity. It’s a warning signal, in essence. Territory defense: During the rut or breeding, male roes establish and defend their territories. If an intruder (i.e. another male deer) enters their territory, they’ll bark or scream aggressively. This asserts dominance and defend their space.

During the rut or breeding, male roes establish and defend their territories. If an intruder (i.e. another male deer) enters their territory, they’ll bark or scream aggressively. This asserts dominance and defend their space. Aggression: Roes are solitary deer that live most of their lives away from their own kind. Male roes, in particular, can become particularly aggressive when coming into contact. Barking or screaming often results.

Roes are solitary deer that live most of their lives away from their own kind. Male roes, in particular, can become particularly aggressive when coming into contact. Barking or screaming often results. Family communication: When roe deer are but fawns, however, they must communicate with their mothers to stay alive. Fawns can emit high-pitched, repetitive screams when separated from her. They’ll do the same to notify her of any other stresses they’re feeling.

If you’ve heard the bleating of a white-tailed deer here in the U.S., however, this screaming sound may be less surprising. White-tails have quite the impressive call, themselves. But it’s certainly not on the roe deer’s level of “is that a sasquatch?”