One dead, another rescued in Guadalupe Mountains National Park after illegal climb

Guadalupe Mountains National Park was notified to the climbing party in distress on Saturday afternoon. One climber did not make it.

During their April 29 climb of the national park’s iconic landmark, one individual fell off an edge of El Capitan. The climber “appeared to be unresponsive” after their fall, the park notes, and their companion became stranded on the side of the cliff.

Park officials were then notified of the climbing party in distress. Several search and rescue teams mobilized and were enroute that afternoon. Guadalupe Mountains National Park and allies would work through the night to access the remote site.

Tragically, on the morning of Sunday, April 30, the fallen climber was found deceased. Remarkably, the stranded climber was successfully rescued Sunday morning.

“Guadalupe Mountains National Park staff are saddened by this tragedy and our entire park community extends sincere condolences to the family and friends of those involved,” offers Superintendent Eric Leonard.

The climber’s death marks another loss for the park after a hiker was found dead on New Year’s Eve.

Why it’s illegal to climb El Capitan or anywhere in Guadalupe Mountains National Park

One member of the Texas park’s rescue team would also sustain an injury during the rescue. But the park notes in their media release that they are in stable condition in El Paso. This stands as a reminder of how illegal activity in national parks affects not just those partaking. Climbing is dangerous and forbidden in Guadalupe Mountains as a result. If the need for rescue arrives, others must put their lives at risk to secure illegal actors.

El Capitan of the Guadalupe Mountains. (Photo credit: Laurence Parent, NPS media release)

At 8,085 feet above sea level, El Capitan is the eighth highest peak in Texas and an imposing sight. Its silhouette provides an iconic image to travelers at the southern-most point of the Guadalupe Mountains.

In addition, most of the rock within Guadalupe Mountains National Park is high-fracture limestone. This makes it prone to crumble and incredibly dangerous to climb. These conditions are prevalent throughout the park, creating loosely-jointed rock. It is easily dislogable, resulting in dangerous climbing conditions.

As the park reminds visitors, all rock climbing, “including the use of technical aids, rappelling, or unaided free climbing is prohibited in ALL areas of the park” for these reasons.

Planning a safe national park visit

“When planning a visit to this or any national park, park rangers advise that you prepare appropriately for your visit, pick an activity that you can safely enjoy, pack the 11 Essentials, and if a safety concern impacts your activity, consider turning around instead of pushing ahead,” the park notes.

For more information ahead of your Guadalupe Mountains National Park visit, be sure to see their website here.

Access to the surrounding Pine Springs would close for emergency traffic during the April 29-30 incident, but has since reopened.

Air Support was provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety and aircrews from C Company 2-227th MEDEVAC out of Fort Hood, Texas. Additional support was provided by Carlsbad Caverns National Park, Eddy County Fire Department, Carlsbad Fire Department, Dell City Fire Department, firefighters from Olympic National Park, Culberson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Culberson County Ambulance Service.