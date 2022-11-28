One Dead, Three Rescued After Falling Through Thin Ice on Colorado Lake

A group of teens fell through thin ice on a frozen lake at Colorado’s Roxborough State Park on Tuesday. While rescuers were able to save three of the four teens, one boy fell out of reach. He sadly died after first responders took him to the hospital.

According to a post from West Metro Fire Rescue, three of the four surviving teens saw rescue from nearby .neighbors. Per their report, the neighbors “used hoses, ropes and extension cords — whatever they could grab —to pull them out.”

The second of the two boys, however, reportedly fell into deeper water farther away from the shore. He was forced to wait for rescue from West Metro Fire Rescue’s dive team. After pulling the teen out of the frozen lake, medical personnel transported him to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, though, authorities later pronounced the teen dead.

People reports authorities did not reveal the identity of the late teen. However, responding police officers confirmed that the other three children involved in the accident were “ok.”

A neighbor that lives near the lake spoke out about the dangers of thin ice and walking out onto it.

“Just don’t do it,” she said. “It’s not what you think it is, don’t get on the ice. It looks like it’s frozen, but it’s probably not that thick, and it’s not safe. It’s not safe at all.”

In light of the recent tragedy on the frozen Colorado lake, the state’s Parks and Wildlife created a video highlighting the dangers of thin ice.

The video shows one park official geared up in a bright yellow “ice suit” standing atop thin ice. Lightly jumping on the ice, we watch as the ranger falls through into freezing water.

When the job description says "other duties as assigned" this is what we mean ⬇️



Ranger Cate at our Staunton State Park recently went out onto the ice wearing an ice suit to show how dangerous thin ice can be. Be aware of ice & weather conditions before you head out ❄️ pic.twitter.com/rmpM47ZqWn — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) November 22, 2022

Alongside the video, Parks and Wildlife wrote, “Ranger Cate at our Staunton State Park recently went onto the ice wearing an ice suit to show how dangerous thin ice can be. Be aware of ice & weather conditions before you head out.”

First Responders Enact Daring Rescue After Man Strolls Onto Broken Ice on Lake Michigan

Earlier this year, Chicago first responders were forced to enact a much larger and even more daring rescue mission than the one that took place in Colorado after a man wandered out into the middle of frozen Lake Michigan.

In February, a 24-year-old international student had been making his way back home when his stroll took him out onto Lake Michigan—without him even realizing it. More than 1,000 feet away from the shoreline off of the Promontory Point area, first responders began receiving 911 calls about a man out walking on the ice.

Chicago Fire Department Marine Unit Chief Jason Lach shared the details of the strange call.

“He was out just for a walk back home,” Lach said at the time. “He had no idea he was on the ice at first” and was “more than 1,000 feet offshore on broken ice.”

Though the rescue mission was a success, first responders warned Chicagoans about the dangers of walking on Lake Michigan—not to mention other frozen bodies of water.

“No ice is safe ice!” Chicago Fire Media wrote on Twitter.