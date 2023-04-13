‘One in a Million’ White Bison Calf Born to Zion Nature Park

The south Utah resort and park is asking the public to help name their rare little one, a completely white North American bison calf.

She may not have a name yet, but this “one in a million” calf was born on Friday, March 31 to the Zion White Bison Glamping and RV Resort. The resort is also a sanctuary for rare white bison, of which the calf’s father – BraveHeart, a 4-year-old white bull – is also.

The baby was born at 7 p.m. to the resort’s 5-year-old female, Marshmallow. Now, we can all help name her thanks to the resort’s Facebook post:

Initial commenters suggested names like White Thunder, Pocahontas, and Whisper. But the resort has chosen five finalists for us to choose from:

Willow

Snowflake

Fluffy

Bright Moon

Sakari

The latter translates to “sweet,” the resort cites. And while I wouldn’t wish the name “Snowflake” on any baby in today’s political climate, I have submitted a hearty vote for “Bright Moon.”

Head on over to the post to vote yourself. As for the sanctuary itself, Zion White Bison Glamping and RV Resort’s other offerings are in the name. Visitors to nearby Zion National Park (one of the most beautiful places on Earth), can “glamp” and RV camp within. Those choosing “glamping” are treated to lodges styled like pioneer wagons.

After announcing the calf’s birth, the resort cited a “strong commitment to preserving these rare sacred animals.”

The Legacy of North America’s White Bison

“A white bison was a very, very sacred and rare thing that the Native American tribes worshipped and liked to keep sacred in their tribes,” resort spokesperson McKell Davis tells St. George News. “If that happened, they had a ceremony; it was this very special thing.”

As Davis cites, the chance of a white bison being born is near “one in a million.”

The American Indian College Fund says these sacred births are far rarer, however. By their research, only one out of an estimated 10 million bison are born white.

The National Park Service (NPS) offers more on these remarkable and rare creatures:

“To American Indians, a White Buffalo Calf is the most sacred living thing on earth. The calf is a sign to begin life’s sacred loop. Some American Indians say the birth of a white calf is an omen because the birth takes place in the most unexpected places and often happens among the poorest of people. The birth is sacred within the American Indian communities, because it brings a sense of hope and is a sign that good times are about to happen.“ National Park Service

Sanctuaries like the south Utah resort focus on preserving these individuals not only for their sacred nature, but because of their vulnerability. In the wild, white animals (whether leucistic, piebald, or true albino) become pronounced targets for predators.

The white bison specifically is also a target for trophy hunters and poachers.

Here’s to hoping this little one ends up with the perfect name.