One of the World’s Most Endangered Animals Escapes From Fort Worth Zoo

The Fort Worth zoo had a major scare recently when one of the world’s most endangered animals busted out of its zoo habitat. The incident happened in the morning of Friday, December 16, officials note. As the critically endangered subspecies of the Bongo, the Mountain Bongo – or antelope – found itself in a distressful position. After workers noticed the issue, the animal was able to push through her fencing. Ultimately breaking out of the habitat.

The Endangered Animal Found Herself Stuck In The Perimeter Fencing Before She Finally Broke Through

It was a chaotic Friday morning for officials at the Fort Worth Zoo this week on December 16. The chaos hit when the Mountain Bongo, also known as the Mountain antelope, busted out of its enclosure.

This critically endangered Bongo species is one of the largest forest antelopes, officials say. It is distinguishable by its reddish-brown coat. These animals also uniquely feature black-white and yellow-ish white markings. After busting through the enclosure, the endangered animal was spotted walking along the busy Colonial Parkway.

According to officials speaking to local news outlets, the antelope first got trapped in her perimeter fencing. The Bongo’s horns were tangling up in the fencing just before her escape. As she tried to break free, so did the fencing.

As staff at the Fort Worth Zoo was noticing the distress the animal was in, they started to move to her aid. However, before the workers could get to her, the Mountain Bongo was able to push through her perimeter fencing. Ultimately releasing the animal from her safe habitat.

The Wandering Bongo Ran Free In The Area For Nearly An Hour Before Officials Were Able To Catch Up

According to reports, onlookers were able to record footage as the wild event unfolded. Capturing the crazy moments as the wranglers from the Fort Worth zoo tried desperately to corral the animal. The onlookers witnessing the event said the Mountain Bongo was running free in the area for at least about 40 minutes.

The Mountain Bongo, or antelope, is connected to the Kenya highlands area. More specifically, the montane forests. Reports that the animal is extinct in this Kenyan area nearly 30 years ago, back in 1995.

The animal made the list of critically endangered species in January 2020. This comes from reports submitted by the Union for Conservation of Nature.

Thankfully, zoo officials were able to step in and successfully wrangle the wayward animal. Bringing the wandering antelope back to safety within her enclosure. She was returned to her area without any injuries to the bongo, the zoo officials, or area residents and zoo-goers.