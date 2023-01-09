OPINION: Horrific Brown Bear Fatality Reiterates Dangers of Carnivores in Captivity

As conservationists continue to do better by wildlife, a horrific brown bear fatality reminds us of the cost of carnivores in captivity.

On January 3rd, an employee of Andijan, Uzbekistan’s zoo was mauled to death by a captive brown bear. The zookeeper, a man identified only by the initials A.G., fed the bear as he would any other day. But his failure to secure a gate on the bear’s enclosure afterwards would cost him his life.

The tragedy is on film in its entirety; a gruesome sight now available to the public. “The man died from his serious injuries on the spot,” a police spokesman for the Andijan region confirms of the footage, and of the zookeeper’s violent fate.

The bear pounced onto the keeper, mauling his body and dragging it across the enclosure before fellow employees could take notice. It’s a method of death we see every year, with the majority coming from Asia. Across the vast continent, bears are still in confinement purely for visitor’s pleasure within zoos, theme parks, and circuses. Some bears live out their entire lives in cages no bigger than a storage closet. Others are poked and prodded with spears and taser rods so they’ll “dance” and “perform” for an audience. And some are cared for to the best of zookeeper’s abilities under less unfortunate, though no more desired, circumstances.

Brown Bears in Captivity

In the U.S., the capture and captivity of brown and black bears for anything other than conservation is illegal in the majority of states, and frowned upon in general. If you see a bear in an American zoo today, it should be there because it cannot survive in the wild. U.S. Zoos, such as our own here in Nashville, TN, do wonderful work for endangered species as well as wildlife in need of rehabilitation. Other facilities, like the superb Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center of West Yellowstone, were built entirely for the purpose of conserving and rehabilitating brown, or grizzly, bears.

The rest of the world has followed suit, with phenomenal bear rescue organizations popping up all over the globe. For Eurasian brown bears and their cousins, facilities like the Four Paws animal welfare organization work to free bears from the abhorrent circumstances listed above. In this photo, conservationist Sajmir Shehu checks on Mark, a bear who’s lived inside a small cage at a restaurant in Tirana for more than two decades. Thanks to Shehu and his colleagues, Mark would finally head for a better life in an Austrian sanctuary in December of 2022.

On December 7, 2022, under heavy anaesthetic, Mark started his journey to the Aberbasch shelter in northern Austria. Courtesy of the Four Paws animal welfare group. (Photo by Gent SHKULLAKU / AFP) (Photo by GENT SHKULLAKU/AFP via Getty Images)

The brown bear of the Andijan, Uzbekistan zoo, however, is not so fortunate. Theirs is a cautionary tale (one of thousands) that proves captivity is never the safest nor preferred place for an animal unless it is in need of humanity’s assistance.

Placing an animal in captivity simply for the viewing pleasure of visitors is an outdated and wildly irresponsible practice. Not only this, but it is incredibly dangerous for both the animals and their keepers, as the Jan. 3 tragedy illustrates. Currently, a forensic examination is taking place to confirm cause of the employee’s death. In addition, local police are pursuing a criminal case against the zoo in order to determine possible safety issues.

The behavior of the bear in this zoo illustrates that the bruin does not see life outside of its small enclosure. It associates any keeper, intentions aside, as a food source. And given the opportunity, a bear will eat anything – humans included.

Zookeepers who have spend their lives caring for bears have met this fate, too. No matter how much a keeper cares for their captive animal, that animal remains wildlife. And wildlife is wild, period.

The bear in question is most likely a Himalayan brown bear (Ursus arctos isabellinus). This subspecies is native to Uzbekistan and are critically endangered. This zoo may be participating in the conservation of this species. If so, then this Andijan employee may have lost his life in service to its conservation. If not, then the bear was there simply as an exhibit. And this incident may serve as the final catalyst for more countries to change their methods of conservation.

Bears, like all living things, are not suitable for confinement. And no matter how good or bad the intentions of man, these deadly incidents will continue until the world learns to live alongside our wild kin.