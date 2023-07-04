Orca calf rescued from famous mass stranding ‘thriving’ a decade later

The year is 2013. Wildlife rescuers are rushing to the aid of seven orcas stranded on an Australian beach. Out of the seven, they successfully send five back to sea, one young calf among them, and hope for the best.

It’s now been 10 years since that rescue mission, and to the relief and delight of wildlife officials, that young calf is now healthy and nearing adulthood in the wild with its family.

On Friday, Queensland National Parks shared the happy news along with pictures of the calf, dubbed EA_0046A, swimming alongside its mother, EA_0046.

Killer Whales Australia, a nonprofit dedicated to conserving and spreading awareness about the local orca population, assisted parks officials in the initial rescue. Since the mass stranding event, the organization has kept a close eye on the family, consisting of 11 individuals.

Wildlife officials speak out about successful rescue effort

David Donnelly, manager of the nonprofit, couldn’t be happier about the lasting results of the 2013 rescue. “Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rescue efforts in re-floating the killer whales that could be saved during the 2013 stranding have proven to be worth every moment spent,” he said, per the Queensland National Parks Facebook post.

“I hope this news brings Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service great satisfaction and knowledge that your efforts were not only incredible but also can be referred to as highly successful and should give plenty of motivation to others who are tasked with these duties in other locations.”

The rescue of five orcas was a major win for conservationists. Perhaps the most inspirational, however, is the rescue of EA_0046A. The little orca came very close to losing its life a decade ago and is now “thriving with its family group.”

It doesn’t get much better than that, a sentiment with which QPWS manager Alan Dyball very much agrees. “We can proudly say, EA_0046A is now 10 years older, living on as the next generation within its family,” he said. “To have seen this calf stranded on the day, to now know it is alive and well 10 years later is very satisfying.”

Orca strandings are extremely rare

This family is of particular interest to Queensland Wildlife officials, not just for the simple fact that orcas are an undeniably fascinating species but because the mass stranding event of 2013 was “arguably the most iconic mass marine mammal stranding event” in the organization’s history.

Mass strandings, in general, are unusual for Queensland, but an event involving orcas is virtually unheard of. In fact, orca strandings are extremely rare regardless of location.

Other species of cetaceans, such as pilot whales, beach relatively frequently. When an orca washes ashore, however, it’s not unusual for it to be a first for the area.

As a result, news of the incident spread like wildfire, making international headlines and captivating wildlife enthusiasts everywhere.

Sadly, two of the stranded orcas died before wildlife officials’ arrival. When the surviving five rejoined their pod, the group remained in the area for over a week. Officials believe they were purposefully staying close to the stranding site to mourn their fallen family and friends.

Eventually, the pod departed, venturing back out to the open ocean. Meanwhile, scientists used the two deceased individuals to learn more about the elusive apex predators.

While the fatal stranding of any marine wildlife is tragic, the rescue of five orcas, the ocean’s top predator and a truly remarkable species, is an irrefutable conservation success story.

“This event showed that with good management practices and the involvement of the correct resources and expertise, excellent outcomes can be achieved,” QPWS said.