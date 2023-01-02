Orca Found Dead With Plastic in Stomach and Covered in Shark Bites

A young female orca was found dead on the beach of Espírito Santo on the east coast of Brazil.

Instiuto Orca found a “stomach full of plastic,” according to a Facebook post by Orca Rescues Foundation. Another organization had shared a Facebook video of the orca just a day before her death. In the video, the whale interacts with fishermen on board a boat and allows them to pet her. However, in the video, you can see shark bites lining the whale’s body.

The 16-foot orca was found dead on Serra Beach, according to the Facebook post. Reportedly, the whale had a plastic sheet in her stomach that measured two and a half feet.

However, the seemingly playful video of the orca taken a day before her death may actually have been a cry for help to the people on board. According to oceanographer Paulo Rodrigues, the whales don’t normally react this way. She retained shark bites and barnacles across her side, which suggests the orca couldn’t swim properly for a while.

According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), it’s estimated that 14 million tons of plastic waste end up in the ocean. When animals ingest these materials, it can sometimes provide the illusion of being full. This causes them to stop eating, which in turn reduces their ability to survive.

Not only did they find the two-and-a-half foot sheet in its stomach. According to João Marcelo Ramos, who serves as the environmental manager at the institute, the orca also had plastic bags and other plastic debris in its stomach.

However, other than the plastic debris, they didn’t find anything else inside the orca’s stomach. This discovery suggests that the large plastic sheet had blocked the whale from ingesting any material. According to Newsweek, the director of the institute named Lupércio Barbosa reported that plastic in the area was a problem for local marine life. The institute had found vast amounts of plastic in other animals.

“Sad and shocking, were the contents of her stomach, found only to be a large plastic mat, several plastic bags, and other various plastic materials,” the Orca Rescues Foundation wrote in their Facebook post. “The absence of food meant she had been unable to feed for quite some time.”

