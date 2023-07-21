Orca mothers provide lifelong protection for their sons, study shows

In a study of the Southern Resident orca population, researchers delved into the lives of matriarchs. More specifically, females beyond their reproductive years. What they found is that older females continue to protect their sons long after menopause – but not their daughters.

In the wild, large broods aren’t at all uncommon. Great white shark mothers, for instance, give birth to up to 17 pups at a time. Meanwhile, the average alligator nest contains 38 eggs. Then you have creatures like seahorses, who can eject as many as 1,000 fully formed babies into the sea at one time.

Orcas, on the other hand, nurture and produce just one calf at a time. They reproduce so slowly, in fact, that despite their long lifespans, a typical female orca has just five calves in her 90 years of life.

But unlike sharks or alligators or seahorses, each of these calves receives affection for as long as their mother is alive to give it. And male orcas receive even more than their female siblings, especially as their mother ages.

Though female orcas can live to be at least 90 years old, they go through menopause in their early 40s – they’re one of the few species to do so, alongside humans.

What do they do with the latter half of their lives? Lead, of course.

Orcas live in a complex matriarchal society in which mothers and grandmothers not only lead the groups but also teach those younger than themselves everything there is to know, passing down generational knowledge to their sons, daughters, and other close relatives.

Though this is no doubt a full-time job, they also find time to protect their sons from fights with other orcas.

Orca moms provide protection for their adult sons

In a study published Thursday in the journal Current Biology, scientists revealed their findings regarding a matriarch’s life post-menopause.

In their research, scientists studied “tooth rake marks” on adult orcas. These are scars left behind from whale disagreements, when one scrapes its teeth across another. Interestingly, they found that males had fewer rake marks when their mothers had stopped breeding.

“We were fascinated to find this specific benefit for males with their post-reproductive mother,” said Charli Grimes, the lead author from the Centre of Research in Animal Behaviour at University of Exeter.

“We can’t say for sure why this changes after menopause, but one possibility is that ceasing breeding frees up time and energy for mothers to protect their sons.”

This extra protection is provided only to male offspring. Not grandsons, not daughters, not other males in the pod. The presence of older mothers had no effect on their daughters’ bite marks.

While orca daughters can handle themselves in social encounters, sons appear to need a bit more help.

“We think that these females use their enhanced knowledge of other social groups that obviously comes with time (and) experience … to help their sons navigate the interaction — whether that is signaling to them vocally or behaviorally,” Grimes explained.

“That’s one hypothesis of how they might be protecting them. Another one is that they involve themselves in a conflict if a fight looks risky (for their son).”