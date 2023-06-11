Orca pod filmed attacking ship, destroying both rudders

While sailing off the coast of Spain, a ship captain lost his rudders to a pod of orcas – for the second time in three years.

On April 15, Captain Dan Kriz was navigating the Strait of Gibraltar, also known as Orca Alley. No stranger to the orcas that reside there and their fondness for following ships, Kriz was already on high alert.

Another ship had recently experienced an orca attack, but the incident occurred closer to Morocco, on the other side of the strait. As they made their way through, however, it became clear that the orca pod had traveled north once again.

At first, Kriz and his crew thought they were sailing through tumultuous seas, that a large wave had rocked the ship. When the ship shuddered a second time, the captain realized it wasn’t a wave but the infamous orcas. “My first reaction was ‘Please! Not again,'” Kriz told Newsweek.

Back in 2020, Kriz had a similar encounter. For at least an hour, a pod of eight orcas rammed his ship as it sailed through the area. As this was around the time the bizarre behavior first began, it was far more unusual.

This time, the clever cetaceans used a more practiced hand. As he watched, the pod surrounded his boat while a single orca approached a rudder, tearing off a piece with its powerful jaws before swimming away.

“It didn’t take them that long to destroy both rudders,” Kriz said. “Looks like they knew exactly what they are doing. They didn’t touch anything else.”

Ship captain disagrees with those arming themselves against the orca pod

After 15 minutes of orca after orca taking pieces of rudder, it appeared the animals had finished the job. Just when the captain thought they were in the clear, however, one last meticulous mammal appeared, apparently determined to ensure there wasn’t a single scrap of material left.

“Suddenly one big adult orca started chasing us,” Kriz recalled. “In a couple of minutes, she was under the boat, and that was when we realized there was still a little piece of fiberglass left and she wanted to finish the job. After that, we didn’t see them anymore.”

Despite repeatedly losing rudders to the curious cetaceans, the captain disagrees with his fellow sailors, some of whom have begun to carry weapons on board in case of an orca encounter. He understands that ships and those on board are visitors in their habitat.

Regardless of the reasons behind their attacks, the orcas deserve respect, not hostility. “I’m strongly against harming the orcas,” Kriz said. “Bottom line is, we are in their territory.”

Researchers remain unsure of the reason for the attacks

The exact reason behind these attacks remains unknown. Though researchers know they began in the spring of 2020, they aren’t sure why.

It’s suspected, however, that a pod matriarch known as White Gladis suffered a boat strike or entanglement in fishing gear.

As a result, her opinion of ships shifted from apathy to anxiety. Now seeing the ships as threats, she began attacking them as they passed, with the rest of the pod soon following suit.

Even if this is the case, though, it’s not a major cause for concern. A highly collaborative, social species, orcas are prone to passing fads. Their rudder-destroying hobby likely won’t last forever.

Additionally, the behavior is isolated to the pod dwelling in the Strait of Gibraltar. This group only consists of some 40 individuals, and though the habit spread like wildfire amongst the pod, it’s unlikely to spread to the 50,000 others roaming the seas.