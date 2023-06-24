Orca pod filmed ramming yacht during international race

A team of sailors making their way around the world were forced to temporarily trade speed for safety when an orca pod approached them near Gibraltar, going directly for their rudder.

The incident occurred on Thursday, when a pod of orcas spotted the Team JAJO boat during The Ocean Race while competitors made their way through the stretch of Atlantic nearest Gibraltar – an area that’s recently made headlines with its unwanted orca encounters.

Every three or four years since 1973, experienced sailors from around the world gather for The Ocean Race, a round-the-world sprint in which sailing crews complete nine or ten legs, racing day and night for more than 20 days at a time in some stretches.

As if this wasn’t difficult enough, a Dutch team competing in the race had to contend with an orca pod as well, the massive mammals expressing a clear interest in their rudder.

Catching the entire incident on camera, the crew first filmed as the pod approached the boat. Anticipating their next move, the crew scrambled to slow the ship. A moving ship is more likely to attract the interest of an orca pod than a motionless one.

The wise move worked, but not before the orcas spent several minutes circling the yacht, taking turns bumping the rudder.

“Twenty minutes ago we got hit by some orcas,” explained Jelmer van Beek, the Dutch team’s skipper. “Three orcas came straight at us and started hitting the rudders.”

“Impressive to see the orcas, beautiful animals, but also a dangerous moment for us as a team. We took down the sails and slowed down the boat as quickly as possible and luckily after a few attacks they went away… This was a scary moment.”

Boat captain claims orcas are becoming more efficient in their rudder attacks

Though orcas have only recently begun making headlines with their seemingly insatiable interest in tearing rudders from their ships, the behavior actually stretches back at least three years. In recent months, however, the ambushes seem to be growing in regularity.

One unlucky boat captain has experienced both, his ship falling victim to an orca pod in 2020 and again this spring. And according to him, they’ve grown much better at their unusual hobby.

Captain Dan Kriz was first confronted by the sea-dwelling predators in 2020 while delivering a yacht through the Strait of Gibraltar, also known as Orca Alley. The encounter stretched for around an hour. Afterward, the ship’s rudder was so damaged that the yacht had to be towed to the nearest marina.

In April, it happened again. At first, Kriz thought they had hit a rough patch of sea. Soon, however, it became clear that the force they felt wasn’t that of waves. “My first reaction was, ‘Please! Not again,” Kriz told Newsweek.

Video of the incident shows the pod biting off both rudders, with one orca swimming off with a large piece in its mouth. Based on their location, Kriz suspects it was the same pod that ambushed him three years ago.

This time around, the orcas needed far less organizing than they did in 2020, Kriz said. Rather than talking through their attack, the orcas knew exactly what to do.

“First time, we could hear them communicating under the boat,” he said. “This time, they were quiet, and it didn’t take them that long to destroy both rudders. … Looks like they knew exactly what they are doing. They didn’t touch anything else.”