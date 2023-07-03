Boaters spot orca pod leaping above surface in ‘bucket list experience’

A group of whale watchers recently experienced a once-in-a-lifetime wildlife encounter when they stumbled upon an orca pod frolicking in the waves.

Every year, some 13 million people venture into the sea in the hopes of spotting a whale, feeding a multi-billion dollar industry. These expeditions can’t promise a whale sighting – they are wild animals, after all – it’s really a matter of luck.

Every now and then, whale watchers get really lucky. And those who recently sailed Australia’s Sapphire Coast in search of a cetacean count themselves among them. They didn’t just see one orca, they saw a pod of eight!

To make the experience more magical, the orcas were in a particularly playful mood, flipping, diving, and spraying as they made their way along the coast.

“ORCA-SOME,” David Rogers, awestruck whale watcher and photographer, captioned his Facebook post sharing the images he captured of the spirited cetaceans.

Though he’s been an avid whale watcher for over five years, this experience marked Rogers’ first orca sighting.

“Ticked a huge bucket list experience yesterday afternoon. A pod of approximately 8 orcas came cruising into Merimbula on the Sapphire Coast NSW,” he continued. “Definitely an experience I’ll never forget.”

In a post of their own, Sapphire Coastal Adventures, the whale watching company leading the expedition, shared their own exuberance from the day. “We are still smiling after the most incredible afternoon on the water,” they wrote. “We spent an amazing few hours watching these beautiful animals surfacing and cruising north.”

It appeared at least some in the pod were feeding, as a number of birds flocked around them. Seabirds often take advantage of feeding whales, swooping down and snatching the scraps left behind by the hungry sea creatures.

Splitfin the famous orca was among those exploring the coast

As the whale watching organization explained, the orcas sighted included two large males, five smaller females, at least one calf, and the famous Splitfin.

First sighted in 2003, Splitfin is extremely recognizable for her split dorsal fin. The gruesome injury left the orca with half of her fin drooping down, the scar tissue clearly visible from where it was severed in two.

Though no one witnessed her injury occur, experts believe Splitfin’s appearance is the result of a vessel strike. She’s thought to be the matriarch of this particular family, an extremely important role in orca society.

Orcas live in a matriarchal society, meaning groups are led by mothers or grandmothers. Despite living close to 100 years, female orcas have very few offspring in their lifetime, giving birth to just five calves on average.

Each of these calves, however, receives the utmost care, not only from their mother but the entire female population of the pod. The mother, pod matriarch, and younger females all work together to raise the baby, teaching it everything they know along the way.

It’s for this reason that many experts believe the Strait of Gibraltar orcas’ new hobby of chomping ship rudders is the result of a traumatized female. If their matriarch, White Gladis, fell victim to a vessel strike, it’s not at all outside of the realm of possibility that she could teach her family that ships are threats.

Alternatively, many experts believe that the orcas are simply playing an “eat the rudder” game. If the former theory is true, however, it appears that Splitfin doesn’t hold the same grudges as White Gladis. Splitfin’s pod has yet to adopt the destructive pastime.