Orca rams yacht off the coast of Scotland in first North Sea incident

On Monday, an orca rammed a yacht sailing through the North Sea off the coast of Shetland, marking the first incident indicating their rudder-destroying behavior is spreading.

Animal content is nothing new on social media. It is, however, unusual to see an entire species go viral – but here we are. Orcas as a whole have captured worldwide attention in recent weeks thanks to their newest hobby: ramming yachts and fishing boats in European waters.

Evidence of this behavior actually stretches back three years, believe it or not. But the recent uptick in encounters earned the apex predators international headlines.

Now, with the whole world talking about orcas, it’s easy to assume they’re all attacking ships. In reality, though, it’s just one small group in the Strait of Gibraltar. Until now, that is.

On Monday, an orca rammed a yacht repeatedly in the North Sea near Shetland, some 3,000 miles from the Strait of Gibraltar.

Boater recalls ‘frightening’ day at sea

The incident occurred when retired physicist Dr. Wim Rutten was sailing solo from Lerwick to Bergen in Norway. While on the way, he dropped a single line off the back of the boat and began fishing for mackerel.

Shortly after, an orca appeared from the depths, smashing into the seven-ton ship. “I said: ‘Sh-t!’” Rutten, who was well aware of the incidents in Portugal and the Strait of Gibraltar, told The Guardian.

The hope that it was a freak accident vanished almost immediately, as the cetacean backed up and rammed the boat again – and again, all the while sending “soft shocks” through the aluminum structure.

“What I felt [was] most frightening was the very loud breathing of the animal,” Rutten recalled. The orca stayed behind the boat “looking for the keel. Then he disappeared … but came back at fast speed, twice or thrice … and circled a bit. Maybe he just wanted to play. Or look me in the eyes. Or to get rid of the fishing line.”

Before now, it was largely thought that the behavior was simply a fad among a small group of orcas and would pass before spreading to others. Now, however, researchers aren’t so sure.

Dr. Conor Ryan with the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust has a great deal of experience studying orca off the Scottish coast. According to him, the idea that the interest in ships is spreading can’t be ruled out.

“I’d be reluctant to say it cannot be learned from [the southern population],” he said. “It’s possible that this ‘fad’ is leapfrogging through various pods/communities.”

In the wake of an orca attack, some ships escape unscathed, some are pushed off course, and others are capsized. All, however, occur in roughly the same sequence.

Why are orcas attacking ship rudders?

First, an orca, or more often a pod of orcas, approaches a passing ship. Focusing specifically on the boat itself, they then push and rock the ship, do their best to destroy the rudder, then swim away. The cetaceans never show the slightest interest in the humans on board, even when said passengers are forced into the sea on lifeboats as their ship sinks.

The reason behind this behavior remains unknown, but scientists do have two prevailing theories.

The first is that a female orca was struck by a propeller or rudder on a boat in the Strait of Gibraltar. Orcas learn matrilineally, meaning mothers and grandmothers play the most important role in their pods’ behavior. If the matriarch began attacking ship rudders, the rest of her pod would too.

The second theory, and one that has gained a great deal of traction in recent weeks, is far simpler. Maybe orcas just find it fun. It certainly wouldn’t be the first time the mischievous mammals started a strange trend for their own amusement.

Orcas have been documented engaging in all sorts of bizarre behaviors for fun. These include playing catch with kelp, wearing salmon as hats, and making up contests to see who could balance a jellyfish on their snout the longest.

Either way, the most likely outcome is that the orcas will eventually grow bored of their new hobby. When this happens, they’ll abandon attacking rudders and move on to another fad.

Until that time, it’s important we leave them be. Orcas are already faced with increased marine traffic, diminishing food sources, climate change, and noise pollution. Human retaliation for a lost rudder is the last thing they need.