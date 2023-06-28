Orca that sparked ship attacks may have been pregnant when they began

For thousands of years, humans have been sailing the seas alongside orcas without incident. In 2020, however, the species developed a new hobby: ramming and circling ships before wrenching away their rudders.

The exact motive behind these attacks remains unknown, but one of the prevailing theories is that a matriarch, White Gladis, was hit by a vessel or caught in fishing gear in Iberian waters.

Since that time, Gladis has seen passing ships as threats and treated them as such, spreading the behavior throughout her pod. And now, scientists say they suspect she might have been pregnant when it all began.

According to Mónica González, a marine biologist with the Coordinator for the Study of Marine Mammals (CEMMA), the matriarch was so determined to stop the flow of ships through her waters that she neglected her calf to do it.

“She went to the boats with this calf. So she preferred to stop the boats rather than keeping her baby safe,” González said in a June 11 webinar.

Based on the age of White Gladis’ calf, she would’ve been pregnant in the summer of 2020 when the attacks first began. This would suggest she was also pregnant when the presumed boat strike occurred.

The gestation period for orcas is 15-18 months, meaning White Gladis gave birth sometime in 2021. Rather than giving up the hunt, however, the attacks have only increased in regularity. In the last three years, three boats have capsized as a result of the orca encounters and over 100 more have been damaged.

For White Gladis, “it was more important to stop the boats” than to ensure the safety of her calf, Gladis Filabres. This led experts to believe that “something bad happened,” González explained.

Orcas’ interest in ships likely the result of severe trauma, marine biologist says

Leaving a baby defenseless is bizarre behavior for mothers of most species but even more so for an orca, whose societies are led by matriarchs. These fierce females protect their young with brutality, if need be, along with the help of other adolescent females.

White Gladis’ unusual actions suggest she was the victim of a severely traumatic incident, González said. She believes that the orca’s ordeal likely involved a sailing boat towing a fishing line. Ship rudders, which appear to be their main target, can cause severe injury to a calf.

Gladis Filabres is among the 11 identified juvenile orcas currently targeting rudders. And according to both scientists and boaters who’ve been through multiple encounters, they’re only getting more efficient over time.

“Orcas have echolocation,” González said. “So they can see the rudder inside and outside, and they know how to touch it to break the rudder.”

Like humans, orcas pass down knowledge from one generation to the next. It’s highly possible that White Gladis, the leader of her family, taught her calf and others in the pod how to damage ships in what she believed was a protective action.

It’s also possible that the orcas are merely destroying rudders for fun. But González believes that a traumatic incident is more likely due to the engagement of both adults and juveniles.

The young orcas likely do destroy rudders for fun, “like a child playing with a football in the kitchen and breaking a window,” González said. The adults, however, are more likely to do so due to trauma.