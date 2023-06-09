Lone orca spotted swimming with deer near Washington coast

While on a regular excursion with Island Adventures Whale Watching, naturalist Sam Murphy captured a series of stunning photos of Cooper, a lone orca exploring the area. Looking back on the images, however, she discovered Cooper wasn’t as alone as she thought – swimming alongside the massive mammal was a black-tailed deer.

The peculiar pair were spotted Sunday, June 4, at Battleship Island in the San Juan Archipelago. “At Battleship Island, we met up with a lone male Cooper the killer whale,” the Pacific Whale Watch Association (PWWA) wrote of the sighting in a daily report.

“We didn’t realize it at the time, but our photos revealed he swam right past a black-tailed deer!!! What are the odds of that?”

In the marine food chain, orcas are the absolute pinnacle, even above great white sharks. Luckily for the deer, however, they’re also picky eaters.

Had the deer been a seal, for instance, it might have been in serious trouble. As venison isn’t on an orca’s list of preferred menu options, though, the deer had nothing to worry about. By the same token, there has never been a fatal attack on a human by a wild orca.

“[The photographer] said that the whale swam right by and didn’t seem interested in the deer at all,” PWWA Executive Director Erin Gless told King 5. “Sam didn’t notice the deer until she was looking at her pictures afterward, making for a fun surprise.”

“Probably not enough meat/fat on a deer’s bones to tempt these whales, who are used to eating seals and sea lions, but would probably be an intimidating experience for the deer, I’m sure!”

Deer swimming with orca was a first for Washington whale watchers

In the San Juan Archipelago, orcas are a relatively common sight. According to the PWWA, there are nearly 400 of the powerful predators in the waters off the Washington coast. A deer swimming alongside one, however, was a first for whale watchers.

Believe it or not, deer not only can swim, but they’re also surprisingly skilled in the water. Should a deer need to travel across a lake, pond, or river in search of food or another resource, it can do so with ease.

Now, the seawater in Washington, even near the coast, is frigid – the ideal temperature for an orca. But deer are well-equipped for the cold as well. With the oil-producing glands on their skin, deer fur is water-repellent, providing effective protection against hypothermia.

Though not as speedy as they are on land (black-tailed deer can run at an impressive 30 mph), deer can reach speeds of up to 15 mph while swimming. This is nothing, however, compared to the speed of an orca.

They’re “walking” speed is around 8 mph, which they maintain to explore the ocean. Don’t let their cruising speed fool you, though.

Among the fastest marine mammals on Earth, an orca can reach 45 mph for short bursts. So, had it wanted to hunt down the deer, the little land mammal wouldn’t have stood a chance.