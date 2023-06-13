Fishing crew spots orca swimming with dolphins off the coast of Cape Cod

While searching for tuna off the coast of Cape Cod, a fishing crew witnessed a spectacular scene – an orca swimming alongside a pod of dolphins.

Navigating the waters near Provincetown, Massachusetts, Captain Kevin Simon was carefully surveying the water around his ship when he spotted a pod of dolphins swimming nearby.

Though an awe-inspiring sight regardless of location, dolphins are common in the area. Looking closer, however, he realized that it wasn’t as typical a sight as he initially thought.

Amongst the series of small gray dorsal fins gliding through the water was a massive, jet-black one, indicating the presence of an orca.

Moving closer to the unusual combination of cetaceans, Simon and the crew of the Simonsez confirmed their suspicions. There was indeed an orca casually exploring the Atlantic with its distant cousins. “Never know what you’ll see, this made up for a tuna-less day today,” Simon wrote in an Instagram post documenting the encounter.

Despite their misleading monicker, killer whale, orcas are actually dolphins! Well, technically, as members of the Cetacean order of sea animals, dolphins are whales. That’s getting deep into taxonomy, however, and we all know the difference between a whale and a dolphin, right?

Yes, orcas can and do hunt dolphins

Now, they may be in the same family, but that does not automatically remove dolphins from the list of an orca’s preferred meals. Orcas are not only generalist eaters, meaning they have an extremely varied palate, but they’re also the absolute pinnacle of the marine food chain.

Sure, great white sharks are considered apex predators as well, but they still have to keep an eye out for orcas, who are known to rip the liver straight out of a shark’s body when the appetite strikes. When it does, not even great whites are immune to attack.

So what’s going on here? Why do the dolphins seem so unfazed by the predator in their midst?

Well, since orcas can eat anything they want, they tend to be quite picky. All orcas can hunt dolphins, but not all of them do.

There are actually three different types of orcas: resident, off-shore, and transient, also known as Bigg’s orcas. Each of these types has its own unique appearance, prey preferences, behaviors, and social groups.

Behaviors and preferences can vary; generally, though, resident orcas are pescatarians (they eat only fish), while transient orcas eat marine mammals, such as dolphins.

As humans, it can be difficult for us to tell the difference. Somehow, however, dolphins very much can. They know whether it’s safe to swim with their fearsome family members or not.

An extremely intelligent species, dolphins sometimes use this to their advantage. By swimming alongside a harmless resident orca, the pod protects itself from a potential attack from a deadly transient orca.