oregon-woman-attacked-by-deer-in-her-own-driveway

A woman was attacked by a deer. The incident, which took place in Oregon, also happened in her own driveway.

The woman, wife of Mike Leguilloux, was attacked on October 3 as she stepped out of her house.

“The deer came at her from behind and it just knocked her down, on her knee and then her head hit the pavement and she hit her chin. She’s got a big bruise on her chin and her knees are all swollen, we had to go to emergency and get x-rays,” Leguilloux said.

She needed medical treatment for the injuries she sustained from the accident.

While this may seem like a one-time freak accident, it’s not for the area. Recently, a similar situation happened to a hiker in the area as well.

Leguilloux shared that he isn’t sure if it was the same deer, but that the deer that attacked his wife “didn’t look right.”

“It doesn’t look normal. It looks like it’s been wounded and it’s pretty scraggly on the back end. One of its legs looks like it has like an open wound on it,” he said.

The couple reported the incident to BC Conservation Officer Service, who interviewed both of them.

This was also the second deer attack in the area this week alone.

Maureen Harbour’s 16 year-old dog was attacked by a deer as well, and they live in the same area.

Deer in California Loved and Fed by Residents

A deer has made California residents fall in love with him. He was caught in the neighborhood reservoir, and neighbors set out to rescue him.

Deborah Kenoyer, a resident in Oakland, attempted to contact authorities to help him out, but when that failed, she decided to try herself.

“And it concerned me after like three weeks, it was still here,” she told Dan Noyes at ABC7 news station. “And I was concerned because it’s so dry in there. It’s so dry in there and you can’t get water obviously, that’s covered. I knew that.”

Because she was concerned for the deer, she set out some food and water for him, like bread, fruit, and vegetables.

Kenoyer was stressed in doing this, because she knew that it could likely lead the buck to depend on humans after he is out. However, she wanted to be sure he was being fed, so knowing the risks, she went on ahead anyway.

“I don’t want to do this at all. I want him out of here,” she said. “This is not a life for him. Especially if you aren’t supposed to feed him or give him water. It’s just gonna be stressful.”

After setting up cameras, she saw coyotes in the area, and worried they might be stalking the deer. However, later on, she discovered that the deer had been taking advantage — there was a hole in the fencing that he had been using to enter and exit the reservoir the whole time.

“It does make me feel a lot better, yes,” Kenoyer said. “He’s been pulling my leg pretty good. Yeah, he has.”