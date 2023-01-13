Oregon’s New State Record Archery Elk Is Now Official

Back in September, bow hunter Kaden Titus ripped the string on one of the biggest bull elk you will ever see. The big antlered 6X6 was officially scored in December. The final measurements of the rack tallied up to 392 inches. That’s big enough to make it the new archery record for Rocky Mountain elk in the state of Oregon. The previous record was 376 inches and was set back in 2006.

Titus recently shared the full story of his hunt with Outdoor Life. He had played a game of cat and mouse with a big bull elk in the woods all morning before finally getting his shot. He proceeded to sail an arrow over the elk’s back.

By that point, he had dropped his gear and shed his boots to move more quietly through the brush. So standing barefoot and gearless, he threw his bow to the ground out of frustration and wondered how in the hell he missed his shot.

“I didn’t have my quiver, I didn’t even have another arrow, and my only saving grace was that I didn’t yell or move,” he said. “After setting—well I would say throwing—my bow down, I sat there for 10 to 15 minutes, and then the bull I was on earlier that morning popped off again.”

The Record-Breaking Bull Had Been Previously Seen On Camera

Titus was no stranger to the bull he shot by the time they bumped into each other in the timber. His buddy was scouting the property they hunted when the record breaker showed up on their trail cams. “He had gotten some video and pictures, so he got ahold of me and was like, ‘Holy shit, there’s a big boy in the area,” said Titus.

He started his hunt by closing in on the sound of a bugling bull. After calling back and forth for more than 40 minutes, he couldn’t get the elk to leave its bed. Finally, he decided to move in on the bull. It wasn’t the record breaker from the trail cam pics, but it was a shooter.

“I took my dearly beloved time getting up there. I’d wait for the wind to rustle some leaves and brush and then I’d take another step. Then I’d sit there and move some sticks and pinecones out of the way before taking another one,” he said.

Missed Shot Brings Hunter Face To Face With The Elk Of Lifetime

After exhibiting agonizing amounts of patience to close the distance, Titus finally peered around a pine tree and caught sight of the bull’s massive rack for the first time. He ranged the bull at 53 yards but didn’t have a shot. The hunter waited behind the tree for more than an hour before a shot presented itself. He let an arrow fly and missed.

“I see the trajectory of the arrow and I’m waiting for it to just come down and sink in, but it never does. I shoot right over his back, and I hear it smack a tree. He blows out of there, goes down the hill about 50-60 yards right on the other side of some thick brush.”

He was soaked in disappointment, but soon he had the wind back in his sales and luck back on his side. Now all of a sudden, an even bigger elk was working a scrape line about 50 yards away. He let another arrow fly. He didn’t miss this time.

With full confidence that he stuck the bull, he phoned a buddy to get help with the pack out. They found the record-breaking elk laying at the bottom of a nearby cliff. Quartering out the meat and packing it back to the truck took them until 1 A.M. He knew the elk was big but had no idea it would be a new state record. But it’s now officially the biggest elk ever taken with a bow and arrow in the state of Oregon.