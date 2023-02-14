Otters at New Hampshire Aquarium ‘Paint’ Oddly Terrifying Valentine’s Day Cards

Otters. Some of the most intelligent wildlife creatures. But to be honest, they’re also total weirdos. That’s all part of though, I reckon. These otters at Living Shores Aquarium in Glen, New Hampshire recently celebrated Valentine’s Day with some of their furry friends and to be honest, it’s very heartwarming.

The little otters are named Teddy, Peanute, Jelly, and Saco. Their keepers at the Living Shores Aquarium helped facilitate the others painting their own Valentine’s Day cards, also known as “ottergrams.” The good vibes from these otters spread far beyond New Hampshire though. It actually made national news, with Fox News spreading the story too.

Animal-safe paint was used for each artistic creation. Each otter put a unique paw print on each creation which made the art unique. While caretakers at the aquarium helped each otter make their art, the animals were left to their own creative devices for the most part. The paint was merely splattered on the floor, and by using treats to motivate the animals, each otter tramped all over each canvas in a one-of-a-kind pattern.

Though animal lovers enjoyed the ottergrams, the animals themselves actually get something from the experience too. “It’s actually a form of enrichment for them that helps to keep them stimulated and happy,” says a representative from the aquarium. Each otter’s personality is displayed through their art too. “Peanut is curious and loves to explore. Saco is great at new training. Jelly loves to snuggle under blankets. Harry is very talkative. [And] Teddy is famous for his backflips,” the representative said.

Otters Don’t Just Love To Paint. They Lover Waterslides Too.

Need to forget your worries after the Super Bowl this weekend? We suggest watching some otters enjoying a water slide. Remember when you were young, playing at a water park on a warm summer day? All that was on your mind was getting down the slide and pondering the flavor of your next snow cone. These otters playing on the slide likely only have one thing in mind — endless fun. You slide, then climb back up and slide some more.

So watch this video clip making the rounds on social media. It’ll put a smile on your face. That’s an Outsider guarantee. Believe it or not, all of those aforementioned otters are actually siblings. They were born together on April 11th, 2018.

o maybe you’re curious after seeing those cute otters slide the afternoon away. We’ve compiled some otter fun facts for you.

Yes, otters like to slide for play or work. And when we say work, we mean hunting food. River otters slide along a water’s edge or other crossover spots. They travel between bodies of water. Sliding can be the most efficient way of travel.

There are 13 different species of otters, worldwide. And two of those can be found in the United States. They’re related to the same animal family that produced wolverines, badgers, and weasels. There are river otters in the United States. They grow to be about three to four feet long and weigh up to 30 pounds. There are folks who’d love to bring home an otter to meet the dog or cat. This is a bad idea. Otters don’t make good pets. They want to hang out in the water, not your house.