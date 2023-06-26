OUTSIDER EXPLORES: How Clark Brewer is changing Chattanooga, then the world, with ‘The Black Outdoorsmen’

“For me, the outdoors is a place of healing and peace,” something Chattanooga native Clark Brewer hopes to share with the world, no matter the color of their skin.

I was born and raised in Tennessee. From my Appalachian roots in East TN to my home in Nashville then Memphis out west, each city holds its own magic and culture. Our state is also comprised of six distinct geological regions. Travel from Memphis back to the Smokies and you’ll feel like you’ve driven through that many states scenery-wise. You’ll also experience an equally vast melting pot people-wise if you stop along the way.

Truly, and despite what some may try to tell you, ours is a very diverse state. In many ways, it is still reeling from deep, consequential Civil War history, too. The landscape is peppered with battlefields, monuments, and the descendants of folks who fought on both sides – or were forced to suffer on the sidelines.

In no city is this more true than Chattanooga. Each of Chatt’s National Park Service (NPS) offerings is Civil War-based, offering visitors the chance to immerse themselves in some of the most consequential locations and lore of the entire saga.

But this place, the southernmost hub in Tennessee, is also our state’s premiere outdoors destination. Many of those wartime landmarks are breathtaking scenic outlooks today, with most being connected by fantastic hiking trails.

Ask inner-city kids and minorities about these spaces, however, and you’ll sense a disconnect. That’s where Clark Brewer comes in.

‘No one knows the wild spaces around Chattanooga like Clark’

No one knows the wild spaces around Chattanooga like Clark. An outdoorsman, entrepreneur, musician and kindred spirit, Clark has founded and guided multiple initiatives to get the people of his city out into their incredible outdoor spaces. A wonderland is right in their backyard, yet so many are made to feel as if they don’t belong there. Clark is changing that, and his city, in the process.

This is of great consequence, too. The U.S. Census Bureau‘s latest data says the city is 59.5% “White” and 30.6% “Black or African American alone.” That’s around 55,726 Black residents out of 182,113 total. In short: almost one-third of Chattanooga is Black.

Local legend and all-around fantastic human Clark Brewer summits Sunset Rock alongside Jon D. B. in Chattanooga, TN. (Photo credit: Jon D. B., Outsider)

Clark and I first met in a downtown coffee shop after the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce connected us. We immediately bonded and planned a hike to Sunset Rock, a favorite spot of his, for the following morning. There we talked above clouds rolling over his city below. It was, for many reasons, life-changing.

Yet I could never speak for Clark. Despite both being born-and-raised Tennesseans and passionate outdoorsmen, we grew up in a time where the color of our skin still dictated where we went, who we knew, and what we were told we could achieve. Again, Clark is changing that not only for older generations, but for all who come after.

In kind, you’ll find Clark’s insight and lived experiences below, ‘The Black Outdoorsmen’ to come, alongside the short film made about his work, “Bigger Than Me.” Here’s to a brighter future for all Tennessee kids.

What was growing up in Chattanooga – this powerful outdoors destination – like for you?

Clark: Growing up in Chattanooga was not always easy for me, but my family and I made the best of our situation. My mother and grandmother worked as house nannies for families living on Lookout Mountain, which exposed me to different worlds at an early age. My father and grandfather were both involved in custodial work, with my grandfather serving as an honorary custodian for a prominent private school. Despite living in the Eastlake Projects, I had the opportunity to attend a private school, which played a significant role in shaping who I am today.

The short film made about your impact, “Bigger Than Me,” shows you returning to where you grew up, and does a masterful job of showcasing the hope you have for future generations. What does this film mean to you?

Clark: This short film is a glimpse into how my life came together as an adult. It captures the pain, joy, and “why” behind my calling to do this work in just 12 minutes. I am incredibly grateful to the directors, writers, and talented individuals who were involved in bringing this film to life.

However, my hope and prayer is to take this story to a larger stage and platform. I want to share with others how an African American kid from the inner city, who witnessed gangs, drive-by shootings, and drugs was able to find solace and therapy in the outdoors after his athletic dreams were cut short. I believe there is great potential for this story to inspire and motivate others, and I hope you all can see it, too.

What do we not see in this short film? What else do you want people to know?

Clark: The actual struggle that I faced growing up in Chattanooga was not just about the physical challenges. It was also the mental struggles that came with it. There was trauma that I experienced, but also success stories that emerged from the perseverance and resilience that I developed.

The “why” behind my work is rooted in what I saw at a young age. In what so many kids who grew up in the “trap” we see feel here on a daily basis. The mentality that is required to overcome these challenges is a crucial aspect of my work. And it is something that I am passionate about sharing with others.

Walk us through your initiatives and the programs you’ve built in Chattanooga.

Clark: As a co-founder and program director of the “Bridge” program, I saw a need for beginner-friendly outdoor programs that would introduce individuals to the joys of nature. After departing from the “Bridge” program, My goal has been to start my own initiative called “Huemans Outdoors.” This program is specifically designed to provide individuals who have never experienced the outdoors with a welcoming and supportive environment.

Through our programs, participants will have the opportunity to explore lakes, camp overnight, and engage in a variety of outdoor activities, have music therapy and be led by an individual that comes from the same environment. I’m still looking for partners in this initiative, too. I can’t do this by myself!

What sort of change have you seen in the kids and adults you’ve worked with?

Clark: My approach to my work is to focus on making a positive impact on at least one person’s life. I understand that I can’t save everyone, by reaching even one individual, I can make a meaningful difference.

Over the years, I have seen firsthand the positive changes that can occur when individuals are introduced to the outdoors and given the opportunity to explore and experience nature. Through my work, I have witnessed changes in behavior, increased self-love and self-worth, greater awareness and respect for different environments and other people, and a greater sense of ownership and responsibility for the environment and communities in which they live.

What are the outdoors to you? Who is Clark when he’s outside in Chattanooga’s wild spaces?

Clark: For me, the outdoors is a place of healing and peace.

Clark Brewer atop one of Sunset Rock’s hiking trails in Chattanooga, Tennessee. (Photo: Jon D. B., Outsider)

When I’m out in nature, I feel like I am both “a Black Outdoorsman” and a representative of my initiative, Hueman Outdoors. I am an adventurer and explorer, but also a mentor and specialist. And as a child of God, I feel called to lead prayer, songs, and meditation sessions. All while experiencing the beauty of God’s creation.

Being in nature allows me to connect with my spirituality and to share that connection with others.

Tell us more about ‘The Black Outdoorsmen.’ What spurred this idea and where do you want to take it?

Clark: “The Black Outdoorsmen” is an initiative that was brought to me by individuals in the city. I kept hearing from Caucasian Chattanoogans that they have black friends who want to explore nature but would love someone who looks like them to relate to.

On the other hand, I heard from my own people that they would rather be in the woods with someone who they can relate to. Someone who looks like them and understands the basics of being out there. That’s why I can’t wait to see the newest Mutual of Omaha’s “Wild Kingdom” with Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant and Peter Ross. It provides representation for people of color. It is going to help us to see ourselves in the outdoors alongside someone who doesn’t look like us. This shows the unity that nature provides.

I would love to partner with them in some capacity. Take this initiative international. Bring it to schools, churches, and organizations that truly care about diversity and inclusion.

What’s next? Where do we take it from here?

Clark: For me, what’s next is what God has planned for me. I believe that my purpose is to continue doing this work internationally. To meet with like-minded individuals who are interested in making a difference. A difference that is “bigger than themselves” through the use of nature and wellness. I plan on following the path that the God source has laid out for me. And I want to use my experiences and skills to inspire and empower others.

For more on the spirit of the Chattanooga lifestyle Clark Brewer inspires, see our previous OUTSIDER EXPLORES: Chattanooga has so much more to offer outdoorsfolk than advertised.