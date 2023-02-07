Outsider Talks to Ruth Woroniecki, Hiker Who Plunged 200 Feet & Broke Her Neck, Then Hiked Out Alive

“I started hiking early that day, I just love it. I’m an avid hiker. I love being out in God’s country,” Ruth Woroniecki tells me as we sit down for our chat over Zoom.

Ruth is an incredible soul. Wearing her neck brace, she’s sitting in the hospital not for herself, but for her father who’s just had a successful surgery. No matter what she’s going through, Ruth is the type of person who’s there for anyone who needs her.

Ruth Woroniecki Tells Her Story

A Colorado native, Ruth funds her own world travels through multiple jobs. She’s been all over the planet volunteering with veterans, in prisons, at-risk youth, and aiding underprivileged communities. When she’s not volunteering, she’s outside. And the importance and grace of surviving a 200 foot fall in California’s San Gabriel Mountains is not lost on her.

Ruth Woroniecki fell 200 feet. Broke her neck. And lived to tell the tale.



Last Christmas Eve, Ruth summited Cucamonga Peak on a solo hike. “I was really excited, I was loving it; seeing the little details of God’s creation and just how beautiful that area is,” she tells me of that day. “I work a lot with people that suffer. The weight and pressure of working constantly in prisons and ‘the ghettos’ – it’s heavy. It definitely helps to relieve that burden being out in that beautiful creation.”

Ruth was making good time on her way back down. “There are switchbacks, but I had good traction. And then I realized that a part was slippery. So I zipped up my phone, put away my headphones, I had my hiking sticks ready and went into concentration mode.”

‘The next thing I remember is coming-to with two hikers beside me. I had a huge gash in my head.’

It was warm, around 70 degrees. “I had a t-shirt on,” she recalls, so patches of ice weren’t an expected obstacle. Ruth doesn’t even remember stepping onto ice. But she did, and fell 200 feet down Cucamonga Peak to the horror of her family and bystanders.

Photo taken during Ruth’s rescue on the side of Cucamonga Peak. (Photo credit: Ruth Woroniecki, used with permission)

“The next thing I remember is coming-to with two hikers beside me. I had a huge gash in my head,” she says as she grabs her forehead where a deep scar now sits. “There was blood all over the snow, and helicopters overhead. That whole part beforehand, the fall I guess, is a complete blank spot. It’s so strange. That’s never happened in my life, where I literally have no memory of something. I don’t remember being scared or falling or trying to grab something.”

Hiking, Helicopters and Good Samaritans

As she regained consciousness, Ruth kept snow packed on her forehead to stop the bleeding. A good samaritan hiker put her own ski cap onto Ruth to help stop the bleeding and close the wound. “There was a huge gash down to the skull, but they were so sweet. Those hikers stayed with me the whole time.”

Ruth is beyond grateful to another Cucamonga Peak hiker present that day; a gentleman who had a satellite phone. Her cell had no service, but he was able to call for search and rescue while she was unconscious. The last time she’d looked at the time, it was 10 in the morning. As she tried to text her brothers and parents, however, her phone said it was past 1 PM.

Helicopters searched for their party for two hours. And once they finally found them (thanks to that same gentleman’s bright orange hunting cap), they couldn’t approach her.

“They tried a number of times to reach us. I remember seeing the cable [from the helicopter] come real close. But when we couldn’t get it, it would go back up,” she recalls.

Experienced Hiker or Not, Hiking 200 Feet with a Broken Neck is Unfathomable

The winds were rough on those switchbacks, and there was no safe approach or landing near the hikers. So the search team dropped down a rescuer, Gordon, as close as they could, and the mission became getting Ruth to a location where they could air-flight her. She would have to hike over 200 feet to get to where the helicopter could reach them. And this is when Ruth discovered her neck was broken.

“I just kind of supported my head because of the pain. I was hoping for the best, you know? Hoping it was just whiplash or a serious bruise. I thought the gash was the worst of it because of the blood. It was all over my face. Something else hurt, my back I think, but when I stood up the pain was just very, very intense.”

Despite two broken vertebrae in her neck, Ruth hiked 200 feet with Gordon’s support to the side of Cucamonga Peak. “At this point, I had no choice. I’ve got to get out of here,” is what she was thinking. “Ideally, I’m sure the rescue team would’ve put me on a stretcher with a brace. But that wasn’t an option, so the rescuer and I had to go up on the cable together. It was our one shot to get out of there.”

Hiker’s Paradise Turns Into Stitches, Staples, Neck Brace, and Weeks of Hospitalization

“It’s amazing. I remember such a calm and a peace in that situation. It wasn’t a panic or fear. And I just know, in that moment, that God was there.”

Ruth stands in front of Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo credit: Ruth Woroniecki, used with permission).

Like so many, Ruth experiences nature as a part of God. As she went up the rescue cable with Gordon, she couldn’t help but marvel at the gorgeous nature around her – despite her neck being broken in two places. “It was so cool. It was beautiful looking out at all the snow and seeing everything from above,” she laughs in hindsight.

Ruth kept holding her head as they swayed in the air hundreds of feet above the mountain. A helicopter and ambulance ride later, she was in the emergency room. And she spent that whole time making sure her texts went through to her brothers and parents to let them know she was okay.

“My brothers had already left. They were down the trail and knew where I was going to be.”

‘One step. One moment, one second, and your whole reality changes’

40 stiches would follow, alongside staples to her scalp to close the wound atop her skull. Her face would be stitched up in multiple places, too; her lip and chin busted wide open. “I had bit a hole all the way through my lip. I had a lot of cuts around and inside my mouth. And I thought that was the worst of it. I was still thinking ‘Okay, I’ll be home for Christmas and we’ll have a good time.”

Instead, Ruth spent Christmas with doctors and surgeons who informed her that she’d broken two vertebrae in her neck. “Then the reality sets in. It was almost slow motion. Those two words, ‘broken’ and ‘neck’… What? It was one step. One moment, one second, and your whole reality changes.”

Hiker Ruth Woroniecki during volunteer and disaster relief work. (Photo credit: Ruth Woroniecki)

Beyond an avid hiker, Ruth loves to fish and bike and “live,” as she puts it. She works daily with the homeless and imprisoned the world over. Now, if she moved the wrong way, she could be paralyzed. “The fear and concern of, ‘Wow, this is serious, this pain is real’ kind of hits you all at once.”

‘I can relate to so many others wo are suffering now’

I am thrilled to report that Ruth’s recovery, after multiple plates, screws, and surgeries, is going very well. So is she. Outside her neck brace, you’d never know what she’d been through (and is still going through). Yet the type of selfless person she is continually reworks her “surreal” experience into one that will help others.

“It expands my compassion. I can relate to so many others who are suffering now. I work a lot with veterans who have lost limbs, who have just terrible scars inside and out. And so to learn that, even in our most unbearable pain and unbearable situations, there’s real solutions in the living Jesus.”

For Ruth, the “why” of why this happened to her is clear. “You get a bigger picture, a more mature picture of how broken we are. We’re all human. We’re all the same.”

To help Ruth Woroniecki‘s volunteer work and recovery, visit her family’s GoFundMe here.