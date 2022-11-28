over-100-people-stranded-on-iceberg-that-broke-free-on-minnesota-lake

More than 100 people have been left stranded on a large iceberg that has broken free on a Minnesota lake. At last count, the estimated number of people stranded on the iceberg was likely closer to 200. According to reports, this terrifying event happened as a large group of people settled onto the iceberg while fishing Monday, November 28.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota, the iceberg broke free along the Upper Red Lake. Rescuers and first responders were called to the scene to aid the stranded group, the Daily Mail reports. While working to rescue the people stuck in the middle of the Minnesota lake, rescuers worked together to create a makeshift bridge. Allowing some of those stranded to walk across the waters toward drier land.

A statement from the Beltrami sheriff’s office says that “if you are on the ice and need to evacuate, head towards JR’s Corner.” According to this statement, a temporary ice bridge has been created to aid in the rescue. This bridge was created to help stranded fishermen across the chilly Minnesota waters, first responders note.

A Local Company Providing Fish Houses Estimates Around 200 Fishermen Were Stranded On The Broken Iceberg

According to a report from the Northwoods Fish Houses LLC, there were around 200 people on the massive iceberg. There is still no news as to what caused the chunk to break off, sending it floating further into the lake. The Northwood Fish Houses LLC is a company based at the Upper Red Lake in Minnesota where the break-off occurred.

One of the Northwoods Fish Houses staff members posted a video of the terrifying moments on a Facebook Live video. In this video, the onlookers estimate that there was about 60 feet of water between the floating iceberg and the main ice sheet from which it broke.

Rescuers arrived on the scene and worked diligently to bring the stranded fishermen back onto dry land. Reports note that by about 3:20 p.m. Monday, November 28, the stranded people were “off the lake and all safe.”

This is a developing story we will update information as it becomes available.