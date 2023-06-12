Over 1,000 acres have now burned in Joshua Tree National Park’s Geology Fire, threatening rare species

Firefighters are working tirelessly to protect the national park’s sensitive species like the Joshua tree and desert tortoise.

Over the weekend, Joshua Tree National Park‘s Geology Fire ignited and quickly spread through dry, low vegetation. The cause remains unknown, but Sunday, June 11 brought officials’ latest update on the wildfire, which has currently burned more than 1,088 acres. Firefighters cited 30% containment of the blaze at the time.

As the beloved California national park reports, “Firefighters are attacking the fire directly and building containment lines. They are working to minimize resource damage, particularly to sensitive species like the Joshua tree and the desert tortoise.”

Thankfully, weather conditions are forecast to remain favorable, with humidity between 30-71%. Gusty winds up to 17 MPH and scattered showers should also help quell the Geology Fire.

Protecting the Joshua Trees, desert tortoises, and so much more

Despite being named as such, the famous “trees” of Joshua Tree National Park aren’t actually trees. Instead, these remarkable plants are a species of yucca. Related to flowering grasses and orchids, the slow-growing desert beauties can live up to 150 years and only grow by a few inches each year.

A prominent Joshua tree seen among the national park’s iconic California landscape. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Joshua trees are critical to their ecosystem’s survival. Each stores moisture in their roots even during the driest of desert times, providing water for small prey animals like squirrels, who then become a meal for predators like coyotes, foxes, and birds of prey.

This has earned Joshua trees the moniker of “great canteen of the desert,” and their status as the first plant to gain protection under California’s Endangered Species Act – which is historically reserved for animals. Now, the park and local officials are fighting the clock to protect as many as they can.

The Geology Fire also threatens the park’s most studied animal, the desert tortoise.

California City, CA – October 10: A desert tortoise walks in preserve Desert Tortoise Research Natural Area on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 in California City, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

As the national park explains, “the tortoise was placed on both the California and Federal Endangered Species Lists in 1989 and 1990, respectively. Its status is ‘threatened,’ just one notch below ‘endangered.'”

As a result, Biologists in Joshua Tree National Park have been collaborating with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to monitor Mojave desert tortoises (Gopherus agassizii) with radiotelemetry since 2003. It is now one of the longest-running tortoise monitoring programs in the Americas.

Fighting the Geology Fire

Firefighters from multiple agencies are working in tandem with Joshua Tree, “working toward full suppression” in hopes of minimizing losses to these rare plants and all wildlife and resources the national park protects.

The wildfire ignited around 4 PM on Saturday, June 10, 2023, and quickly spread through low vegetation. Fire activity would then slow overnight due to favorable conditions. But in the time since the park’s first report on Saturday, Geology Fire had spread from 300 acres to over 1,000 later into Sunday.

Joshua Tree National Park Geology Fire firefighters work to suppress the wildfire. (Photo courtesy of NPS media release)

Joshua Tree remains open to the public, but “Park visitors should maintain situational awareness, recreate cautiously, and expect smoke during their visit,” the park cites in their media release.

Certain areas of Joshua Tree National Park are closed, however:

Geology Tour Road and Berdoo Canyon Road remain closed to the public

Pinkham Canyon and Fried Liver Wash areas are closed to hiking

Backcountry camping is also closed in the Lost Horse, Pleasant Valley, Twin Tanks, and Hexie Mountain zones

All other areas of the park are open for normal visitor use

Responding agencies include the National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, and Bureau of Indian Affairs. Equipment assigned to the fire also include 8 fire engines, 2 helicopters, 2 heavy air tanks, 1 air attack unit, and 2 fire engines.

This story is developing.