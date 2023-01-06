Over 3 Million Americans Displaced by 2022 Natural Disasters

2022 saw more than its fair share of natural disasters, however, a new survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau reveals the true impact of the destruction in numbers. Last year, more than 3 million Americans became displaced by a litany of natural disasters which included hurricanes, floods, fires, and tornadoes, among other severe weather events.

Reports state that results of the Household Pulse Survey, a two-year-old online survey, count that 3.3 million adult Americans experienced displacement from natural disasters in 2022. According to ABC 15 News, hurricanes were most prominently responsible for forcing adult Americans to relocate. The survey also revealed which U.S. states sustained the most impact following the year’s natural disasters.

The news outlet states that in Florida, 1 million adult residents, or about 1 in 17 Americans, were displaced by major hurricanes, including the devastating Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

409,000 of the 3 million+ people displaced by 2022’s natural disasters lived in Louisiana. Though the outlet states LA experienced a relatively calm hurricane season this year, many residents continue to recover from the impact of Hurricane Ida the prior year.

The survey also recorded the states with the least number of adults displaced by 2022’s natural disasters. Several include Indiana, Maine, North Dakota, Ohio, and Oklahoma. In addition, the survey didn’t only record the number of displacements, but it also recorded each displacement’s longevity. For some people, the natural disasters of 2022 only had a temporary impact on their lives, driving more than a third of the respondents out for less than a week. Others, however, were not so lucky. About 1 in 6 residents displaced by the year’s severe weather events were never able to return to their homes.

Summer 2022 Poll Found Many Americans Fear Displacement Due to Natural Disasters

The results of the above survey come just months after experts conducting another poll found that many Americans fear displacement due to natural disasters. For many of the poll’s respondents, their fears were realized in late 2022.

Last summer, research conducted through the company Data for Progress found that 47% of Americans that responded to their poll were “very” or “somewhat” concerned about losing their homes to natural disasters. 25% of the respondents said they were “a little” concerned about those possibilities, while 28% showed zero concern.

The poll, like the survey above, also gathered other thoughts from Americans regarding the federal government’s response to natural disasters. Immediately following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, the Biden Administration approved millions in disaster relief. However, the prior poll shows many Americans feel as though more could be done in times of crisis.

52% of the poll’s respondents claimed that the government did not provide adequate disaster relief. In contrast, 35% said the government provides enough relief. A minimal 3% argued that federal officials are providing disaster-stricken communities, cities, and states with too much relief.