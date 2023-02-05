Over 40 Vehicles Involved in Deadly Interstate Pileup in Wyoming

One motorist died and several were injured Saturday in a horrific pileup involving 44 vehicles along Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Arlington in southern Wyoming.

Officials responded to the scene around mileposts 266 and 261 in Carbon County, per Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash occurred in two separate areas as the result of the brutal winter storm battering the state with feet of snow and roaring wind.

Numerous photos of the pileup posted to the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s Facebook page showed the semi-trucks and smaller vehicles littering the snowy highway. Behind the wreckage, an impossibly long line of around a thousand semi-trucks idled along the road. None of them were able to move due to the road being shut down in both directions following the pileup.

Many truckers were forced to stay with their rigs out on the frigid highway through the weekend. Unfortunately, the WYDOT wasn’t able to open the highway until noon on Monday. In the nearby town of Laramie, every street, parking lot, and available space was taken by truckers hoping to find a space place for their rigs until they were able to move on.

In a subsequent YouTube video recounting the incident, one trucker claims he was trapped in Cheyenne for two days before finally leaving with the others when the road reopened Monday.

“They were going way too fast,” he recalled. “Someone passed me going down the mountain at like 80 miles an hour on icy roads. And, certainly enough, they ended up in the pileup. I missed it because I was going slow.”

According to reports, the interstate had only been open for about an hour when WYDOT closed it down again as a result of the vehicle pileup.

Wyoming Interstate is No Stranger to Massive Vehicle Pileups

The 44-vehicle pileup of last week is far from the first massive accident Wyoming’s I-80 has seen in recent years. In 2020, more than 100 vehicles, including several semi-trucks, were involved in a similar winter pileup. This accident, however, resulted in three deaths and many injuries.

Last year, a pileup involving five semi-trucks resulted in one fatality. Once again, it occurred as a result of the extremely icy lanes and winter weather.

Following Saturday’s accident, officials urged drivers to stay off of icy, snowy roads if at all possible. This is not only a safety measure for drivers but for first responders as well. “First responders from all agencies have been working diligently and tirelessly during this blast from mother nature,” the Albany County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

“It is not safe out there folks and it’s probably best to stay indoors. Please send positive thoughts to all the first responders out there in the cold. This storm is supposed to progress throughout the weekend.”

The devastating winter storm not only caused the I-80 pileup and resulting closure but widespread travel woes across Wyoming. All major highways linking Casper to the rest of Wyoming were shut down.