Owl Recovering After Being Struck by a Car on Connecticut Road

The barred owl hit by a car in Connecticut is currently receiving treatment and is on the road to recovery under the care of wildlife officials.

On Thanksgiving night, motorist Jessica Hoover came across the injured bird while traveling through Branford. At the time, Hoover was on her way to a friend’s house in Guilford when she stopped to investigate the creature’s condition.

“The only thing I questioned was if it was an owl or debris,” Hoover recalled to CT Insider. “It was something that needed help on the side of the road. It’s not much effort to stop and be with it.”

Once she was sure it was an owl, she began to record her interaction, gently herding the creature to the sie of the road.

“Sir, can you get out of the road, please?” Hoover said in the video. “Come on. You need to get out of the road. Should I call somebody?”

Thankfully, the motorist did call someone – specifically, A Place Called Hope, which specializes in avian care. Once the barred owl was safely at the rescue, wildlife officials determined of the extent of its injuries.

“He is suffering from a concussion and a wing injury. He is lucky to not be obviously broken! We hope to see this owl home soon after some down time and free meals,” the group shared in a Facebook update the following day.

Experts Will Soon Transport Owl to Aviary For Reconditioning

According to Christine Cummings of the bird rescue, the fact that the owl did not shy away from Hoover shows just how much trouble the creature was in.

“If a large bird of prey does not fly away or does not evade being captured, something is wrong,” Cummings said. “It’s pretty guaranteed if you can catch the bird, it needs help.”

When volunteer animal rescuers Terry Shaw and Deanna Broderick came to the aid of the barely-responsive bird, they noticed that it also had blood in its mouth and trachea. The 1.3-pound bird remains in critical care but is slowly making improvements. According to Cummings, about 85 percent of the birds they see are victims of a car accident. Because of unseen or untreatable injuries like brain bleeding, it takes three to four days before a bird is truly out of the woods. So far, the barred owl has made it more than week, which makes Cummings hopeful.

“This owl will probably have a complete full-circle turnaround and have a second chance back out there in its natural environment,” she said.

Once the barred owl makes a bit more progress in its recovery, experts will transport it to an aviary to prepare for release back into the wild.