P-22’s final necropsy results are in, and the famous mountain lion was in critically poor condition before his death

In life, P-22 was the crucial mascot for his species. Now, his death is revealing how poor the world’s most famous mountain lion’s health was.

Today, June 14, 2023, The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and National Park Service (NPS) reviewed the final postmortem examination and lab tests from P-22. As NPS reports in their media release, the famous Griffith Park, California mountain lion “had been suffering from multiple severe injuries and chronic conditions.”

Each impaired his ability to function in the wild, officials say, “and would have lowered his quality of life if placed in human care.”

This is a crucial update for P-22’s millions of fans and followers the world over, as he was first captured and anesthetized by CDFW and NPS in December of 2022 before ultimately being euthanized.

Beforehand, scientists had noted a recent change in his behavior. Those changes involved attacks on two Los Angeles dogs while out with their caretakers.

First, P-22 was transported to the Los Angeles Zoo for initial examination and treatment. From there, he went to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park for follow-up evaluation. Serious injuries and health problems were discovered, and he was euthanized under general anesthesia on December 17, 2022.

The postmortem examination is now complete courtesy of veterinary pathologists at the San Diego Zoo.

“We are grateful to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park and Los Angeles Zoo teams,” offers Deana Clifford, a senior wildlife veterinarian for CDFW. “They provided excellent care for P-22 and conducted a detailed postmortem examination that shed plenty of light on this cat’s condition.”

Their findings reveal that P-22 had recent trauma to his head and right eye. This would include “an orbital fracture with bleeding and early stages of scar tissue development,” which is consistent with reports of a vehicle strike the night before he was captured.

“P-22 also had injuries consistent with older, significant trauma, including a diaphragmatic rupture, through which the liver and sections of connective tissue from the abdomen had herniated and were inside his chest cavity,” NPS laments.

The examination also confirms the famous mountain lion was underweight and arthritic. Moreover, P-22 had progressive and incurable kidney disease. This was so severe that it was detected before his death, however.

“He also had a severe parasitic skin infection over his entire body. This was caused by demodectic mange and a fungus, specifically ringworm,” NPS continues. This is significant, as it is the first documentation of a demodectic mange infection and concurrent systemic ringworm infection in a California mountain lion.

P-22 had exposure to rodenticides before his death

Additionally, toxicology testing on his liver at UC Davis revealed exposure to five anticoagulant rodenticides (AR) compounds. Rodenticides are a constant threat for wildlife; predators specifically. Mountain lions, birds of prey, and countless others consume rodents that have eaten these toxic pesticides. The poison then enters their body, often resulting in slow, painful death.

However, P-22 had no evidence of AR poisoning a the time of his capture, NPS notes. Symptoms include unexplained bleeding, injury, and resulting illness.

Regardless, this is a prevailing issue. A separate CDFW study tested 247 mountain lions at the CAHFS lab. It showed that 96% of tested animals had exposure to one or more rodenticides.

Felines like mountain lions “tend to be more resistant to AR poisoning,” NPS says. But at least seven AR-related mortalities in Southern California mountain lions came over the last 19 years.

Other deadly rodenticides were in P-22’s system, but none “contributed to his death,” officials say.

The life of our most famous mountain lion

“P-22 was likely born in the Santa Monica Mountains as the son of adult male P-1. NPS biologists first captured and radio-collared P-22 in March 2012,” officials cite. He was around 2-years-old at the time.

“He persisted for more than 10 years in Griffith Park in the smallest home range that has ever been recorded for an adult male mountain lion. But life on this tiny ‘island’ did not come without consequence. After crossing two of the busiest freeways in the world, 101 and 405, he would unknowingly become isolated and never produce offspring,” officials continue.

“His movements and access to natural habitat and prey would be restricted, putting him at increased risk for interactions with people, collisions with cars and exposure to rodenticides. As extraordinary as P-22’s life was – surviving against all odds – it is an increasingly common reality for wildlife.”

‘His legacy will live on through our heightened awareness’

“P-22 was a fascinating animal to study,” offers Jeff Sikich, lead field biologist of the NPS mountain lion study. “Not only was he an important ambassador for urban wildlife, but his scientific contributions were also many. He helped us understand how mountain lions coexist with humans in this complex urban landscape. And his legacy will live on through our heightened awareness of how to live in harmony with wild neighbors and growing public support for wildlife crossings.”

NPS continues to study mountain lions in and around the Santa Monica Mountains. Their research spans more than two decades. Individuals like P-22 help scientists determine how this age-old species survives in a fragmented and urbanized environment. But at large, CDFW is responsible for overseeing the management and conservation of mountain lions in California.

For more information from NPS, please review the P-22’s final necropsy summary.

