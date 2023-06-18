Pack of mountain lions roam Colorado driveway in door cam footage

Security cameras are a fantastic tool for enhancing the safety of homes and other properties but make great trail cams in a pinch as well. While on vacation in Florida, a Colorado homeowner got unexpected use out of his camera when it caught a pack of mountain lions traveling through his Breckenridge driveway.

In the Ring cam footage, four mountain lions make their way across the driveway, a larger cat leading a group of three smaller ones. Looking closely, you can see a fifth juvenile exploring the area near the homeowner’s fence. Noticing its siblings disappearing from view, the little lion trots to catch up.

“That was first time I saw mountain lions on video. Neighbors there have said they have never seen them in that area. We did see one lion in video two nights later,” the homeowner told Ring.

“We were at our Florida home when this was recorded. It is just an interesting video — unusual to see four lions together. I look at our videos almost daily just to see what roams around there, normally a fox or moose seen on video. We have Ring doorbells and cameras at each of our three homes.”

While we technically don’t know the relationship between the mountain lions, the most likely answer is that it’s a mama cat and her four cubs. Their size difference is the obvious clue, but it’s also rare to see cougars traveling together under any other circumstances.

Mountain lions are more afraid of you than you are of them

A solitary species, mountain lions travel alone except during mating season or when a female is caring for her cubs. Most females give birth between May and October following a short 3-month gestation period. Though they can have as many as six cubs at once, the average litter size is two to three.

After birth, mountain lion cubs remain with their mother for at least the first year and a half of life, relying on her for both protection and food. During this time, they also learn vital survival and hunting skills necessary for thriving on their own.

Despite seeming comfortable in the quiet residential area, mountain lions have a strong aversion to humans and largely avoid us as a result. In fact, studies have shown that cougars will go as far as to leave a meal behind just to eliminate the chance of running into a human.

Rather than venturing too close to human activity, they prefer “remote, primitive country with plentiful deer and adequate cover,” as Colorado Parks and Wildlife explained.

That said, though rare, attacks on humans do happen. Like most wildlife, mountain lions can become especially defensive while caring for their young.

Should you ever encounter a mountain lion, remain calm. While maintaining the greatest distance possible, haze it away by making yourself larger and creating as much noise as you can.