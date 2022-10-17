pack-of-coyotes-surround-massachusetts-resident-walking-their-dog

Police in Massachusetts are providing safety tips to residents after a recent incident in the town of Swampscott. A local resident was surrounded by a pack of coyotes while walking their dog.

In a Facebook post, Swampscott police said they received the call at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The resident reported seeing a group of coyotes while walking their dog along Rockyledge Road.

The caller said the group of coyotes wouldn’t back down from the neighbor and the dog, according to police.

Police officers arrived at the scene and immediately saw at least nine coyotes. Police said the coyotes got scared off by the arrival of their cruisers and the strobe lights.

Swampscott police escorted the resident and their dog back home without further incident.

“Please be aware of your surroundings when walking during evening hours as this is the time coyotes are most active,” reads the post on the Swampscott Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police also provided several tips about what to do during one of these encounters. One common method includes “hazing.” Hazing can help maintain the animal’s fear of humans and deter them from backyards and playgrounds.

Various hazing tools include yelling and waving your arms while approaching the animal. Noisemakers like air horns also work well. Throwing rocks or spraying hoses, water guns and pepper spray all work, too.

Yosemite National Park Coyote Viciously Attacks, Makes Off With Squirrel Meal: VIDEO

In this video taken at Yosemite National Park, a coyote viciously attacks and makes off with a squirrel. The clip starts with the coyote slowly stalking the squirrel from a road in the park. Then, it springs into action.

The canine pounces quickly and runs up on the squirrel. Unfortunately, its actual attack on the animal is blocked because of a building. However, we do see the predator corral the squirrel before violently shaking it once he’d nabbed it.

The coyote then triumphantly struts off, knowing that he’ll have a great meal. Once the squirrel is dead, he places it down in the road and checks his back to ensure no other predators will sneak up on him.

You can view the clip below. This particular account frequently shares videos of wild encounters between predator and prey, often ending in gruesome scenes like this one.

Plenty of people took to the comment section to voice their thoughts on the encounter.

“I fling around a ham sandwich exactly like this before eating it,” one user joked.

“Yikes that last turn over into death,” another wrote, talking about the squirrel’s last moments.

“Grab and go,” another wrote.

A final user said: “Coyote life don’t look half bad honestly.”