Paleontologists Find T-Rex Fossil in Colorado After 25 Years of Looking

It’s been 25 years of searching and digging for one team of paleontology experts Now they’ve finally found what they’ve been looking for: a Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil. The team revealed recently that crews finally uncovered the T-Rex fossil during their summer field session. This massive discovery comes after years and years of scouring the rugged outdoor terrains, the experts note.

The paleontology team, Triebold Paleontology INC. which calls the Woodland Park area its home base announced the big news in a recent statement. According to the statement, the Triebold Paleotongloy INC curator, Anthony Maltese had been on the hunt for these bones for 25 years. The team members reportedly scouted over 100 miles. Hiking and crisscrossing the area for well over a decade prior to the big T-Rex discovery.

“The spot had been scouted several times over the years,” the recent press update notes.

“But only this year were a few bones beginning to emerge due to erosion,” the statement adds. This erosion, the experts explain, allowed the T-Rex bones to “be recognized.”

“Following the first few days of serious evaluation, it became apparent to Maltese and Triebold Paleontology founder Mike Triebold that this indeed represented an individual animal,” the press release continues.

“And not just portions of an animal deposited in the area by other means,” the statement adds. “Such as being washed away in a stream.”

Paleontologists Uncover Some Valuable Information In Recent Discovery

The paleontologists have uncovered around 15 percent of the T-Rex’s full skeleton so far. Experts believe that it is very possible that more of this animal’s bones will likely be uncovered in the coming weeks or months. The experts have noted that the bones are said to be that of a “large juvenile” T-Rex.

“What has been found is already telling the story of a large juvenile that appears to have been scavenged after death by other predators,” the release notes.

“Including other Tyrannosaurs,” the statement adds. “In addition to signs of potential cannibalism, there is evidence of several different pathologies—marks of disease, deformity, or previous injuries that show on the bones.”

And, the statement continues, it is tradition for the discoverer of the dinosaur to name the recently discovered specimen. So, Maltese has dubbed the dino “Valerie” after his wife. A move Maltese jokes, that was done to avoid getting into trouble. The paleontologist is quick to note that the T-Rex is not to be called “Val.” “Valerie” is the correct moniker, Maltese adds.

Currently, Valerie is on display at the Triebold Paleontology Inc., headquarters, the Dinosaur Resource Center in Woodland Park. The dino is available for viewing by the public on Saturday, October 29 from 11 am until 3 pm. During this time, visitors can meet the team working on Valerie’s bones.