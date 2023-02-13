Park Official Jumps Into Freezing Lake to Rescue Stranded Deer

A park warden from Ontario, Canada, recently jumped into a frigid cold lake to rescue two stranded deer.

According to reports, Zack Stubbington, a warden at Rondeau Provincial Park, received a phone call on Jan. 28 from someone living near the area. They informed him that not one, but two deer, had wound up in the icy waters of Canada’s Rondeau Bay. As it turns out, the buck and doe were nearly 500 feet offshore.

“The deer were in a very physically demanding situation where they could stand up but couldn’t break the ice anymore due to the exhaustion caused by the ice cold water,” said Stubbington.

He noted the deer had reportedly been in the freezing lake water for about 40 minutes when he saw them.

Since the animals found themselves in the water over the weekend, only a few staff members were on-site to assist with the deer rescue. As the deer were helpless in the water, Stubbington and another staff member grabbed their ice rescue gear and went straight into the bay.

According to Stubbington, they first broke the ice to give the deer a clear path to the shore. However, they soon hit a roadblock.

“A dog on shore scared them back in the opposite direction,” Stubbington said.

He added: “After an hour, I noticed they had completely stopped moving and were starting to freeze into the ice.”

Park official calls rescue mission of deer ‘rewarding’

He revealed that both animals had been in the water for about three hours. At this point, he had to get creative. As a result, he decided to flank the deer from opposite directions to make them head toward the shore.

“Once we closed in on them, they’re headed straight for the open path we created. The buck was able to swim freely to shore. After I removed some bigger chunks for the doe, she also took the path and got safely to shore,” he said. “It was very rewarding to see them reach shore after about four hours they spent in the ice.”

Stubbington also noted this rescue was the first time he ever entered the water as a park warden. Now, Stubbington has advice for other wildlife officials who may encounter a similar situation.

“Myself and my co-worker whom I worked with to do the deer rescue that have both received training to work in water. We both had the appropriate personal protective equipment. This helped to inform our ultimate decision to enter the water and attempt to the deer rescue,” he said.

“Don’t ever attempt to perform a rescue by yourself. Always get help from someone that knows what they’re doing and are trained.”