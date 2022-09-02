Park Rangers Locate Injured Man, Body of Missing Hiker in Adirondacks

Since Friday, August 23, park rangers and police officers with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) have been searching for a man that went missing in the Adirondacks. After relentless searching, crews finally recovered the man’s body as well as another hiker who was injured in a separate incident.

Previously, officials found the missing man’s car at the North Hemlock Boat Launch in Ontario County. As a result, Ontario County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies joined the efforts, launching foot, boat, drone and K9 searches across the region. Once night fell, they paused the search until the next morning.

Later that day, teams found the man dead in the woods of the Adirondacks. After the coroner’s report, officials released the identity of the victim – 32-year-old Nicholas Biermann, of Penfield. Further, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department described Biermann as “a vulnerable adult with a traumatic brain injury,” per New York Upstate.

The investigation into Biermann’s death is ongoing, but so far, officials don’t suspect foul play.

New York Park Rangers Use Helicopter Rescue to Recover Adirondacks Hiker

Not far from where crews discovered the body of the missing man, they also performed a rescue for an injured hiker on Little Haystack Mountain. According to the DEC, the 65-year-old hiker from Slingerland had a torn left quadricep and sprained right ankle. At the time, he was attempting to summit the mountain. At the time of the debilitating injury, three other hikers tried to help the man continue the path, but their efforts were unsuccessful. The man’s injuries were simply too severe for him to bear weight on his leg.

Because of the elevation and the terrain of the injured hiker’s location in the Adirondacks, search and rescue teams had to use a helicopter to extract him from the mountain.

“A NYS Police helicopter inserted a ranger for a hoist rescue at an elevation of 4,600 feet. The ranger harnessed the man and got him into the chopper, where he was flown to the hospital for treatment,” the DEC reported.

The current condition of the 65-year-old man and his injuries is unknown.

Hiker’s Accident in New York Mountains Is One of Several in August

Unfortunately, the 65-year-old’s accident is just one of many that the Adirondacks have seen in August.

Just last week, a 14-year-old boy from Monticello fell while hiking the High Falls portion of Neversink Gorge in the Catskills region and became unconscious. Rangers had to carry the teen back to the trailhead where medical teams then transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In another incident, on August 28, a 27-year-old man from the Bronx nearly drowned while attempting to wade through Kaaterskill Falls in the Catskills region. According to reports, the man didn’t know how to swim and ventured too far into the water. Thankfully, bystanders were able to drag the man out in time.