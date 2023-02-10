Parker McCollum Hooks Monster Pike On Minnesota Ice Fishing Trip

Might as well just call the Gold Chain Cowboy the Gold Chain Snowman. The Texas Troubadour recently did a little ice fishing up in Minnesota. The pictures have him looking icy, so icy that even Gucci Mane and Young Jeezy would be proud of Parker McCollum. He hooked a monster Northern Pike that any fisherman would be hyped up to haul in. Looks like the fishing trip was a collaboration with Country Outdoors too, which means a full episode about the adventure might be airing on the Outdoor Channel in the not-too-distant future.

Parker McCollum Loves To Hunt And Fish

When he’s not on the road with the boys in his band or chilling with his wife and dog, Parker McCollum loves to get outside and hunt and fish as much as possible. A few of those adventures have been documented with epic videos from On Tour Outdoors, including a free-range axis deer hunt and an archery whitetail hunt. One of McCollums best friends and his fellow Red Dirt Rockstar Koe Wetzel has also made a few appearances on the program.

Beyond just the On Tour Outdoors episodes, Parker McCollum’s social media is loaded up with pictures and stories from other hunting and fishing adventures. Those recent outdoor excursions include a duck hunt in the Arkansas flooded timber. Though he lives in Nashville now, he always seems to make it back to Texas every fall to do some deer hunting. Back in September of 2022, he crossed a major accomplishment off his bucket list when he dropped an absolute monarch of a bull elk while hunting at the legendary Aught Six Ranch in southern Colorado. The year before that, he also harvested a big ole mountain lion at the same place. He reeled in a magnificent-looking big rainbow trout on that trip too.

One deer hunt, in particular, is still likely to be very special to him though. Back in December of 2020, he woke up to find that his song Pretty Heart had blown up to become his first #1 on the country music radio charts. He celebrated by heading straight to the deer stand and promptly stuck an arrow in a wall-hanger. Something tells me that’s not going to be the last big deer this dude shoots or the last #1 song he celebrates.

His New Music Video For The Song Handle On You Recently Debuted

A while back, Parker McCollum debuted two new songs, Stoned and Handle On You. He also recently sold out his first two shows as the main act at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre outside Denver. He recently previewed a new song titled Lessons From An Old Man. He’s got more new music on the way too, and an album set to drop sometime in 2023. He’s currently headlining his own spring tour right now, and will be joining Morgan Wallen and the boys for some stops along the upcoming One Night At A Time Tour. The momentum he’s got going with his music career shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

He recently dropped a music video for the aforementioned song Handle On You and it’s absolutely awesome. The video is a back-and-forth sequence of scenes that encapsulates what his life is like these days. A rock-solid combination of blowing crowds away from the stage and cruising around in his clean white Corvette with more swag than Boba Fett.