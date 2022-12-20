passengers-rescued-from-fishing-boat-that-ran-aground-on-california-island

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued six people early on Thursday morning after their fishing boat ran aground and spilled diesel and hydraulic fuel in the Channel Islands.

The Speranza Marie hit bottom at Chinese Harbor on Santa Cruz Island at about 2 am. Guardsmen were able to safely move everyone aboard onto another fishing boat and take them to the mainland in Ventura.

The 60-foot vessel was carrying approximately 1,000 gallons of fuel at the time, and a portion of the tank was dumped into the ocean. How much is unclear.

Teams with the Unified Command Office of Spill Prevention and Response, Channel Islands National Park, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, and Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary responded to the crash to contain and clear the fuel from the ocean. Staff with Ocean Angel VI, LLC, the company that owns the Speranza Marie, was also on hand.

“Diesel fuel is considered a non-persistent oil, compared to a heavier bunker or crude oil product, in even the calmest sea conditions, as it will lose 40% of its volume due to evaporation within 48 hours in cold weather,” the USCG wrote in a press release.

Officials Are Still Working to Safely Remove the Fishing Boat

The Coast Guard wrote in an update today (Dec. 19), that the fishing boat is still stuck near the island, which is part of Channel Island National Park. And a salvage contractor has begun working to remove it. Meanwhile, the fuel is proving to be problematic.

“A non-recoverable sheen is present within Chinese Harbor,” reads the update. “CDFW-OSPR and National Park Service staff are assessing potential impacts to intertidal habitats and wildlife.”

Currently, officials are assessing the “pollution threats,” and they’re working on solutions to better rid the water of the leak.

“The USCG has established a safety zone around the incident site and a notice to mariners is in place for boaters to avoid the area,” the statement continues.

Aside from one dead cormorant found in the area, there have been no major impacts on wildlife as of yet. But the Coast Guard notified the Oiled Wildlife Care Network. And workers are on standby should anyone find affected animals.

The fishing boat was also carrying about 16,000 pounds of dead squid, and officials are trying to quickly remove “all recoverable squid” so it doesn’t draw more animals to the crash.

The Guard is asking that people visiting or living on the islands be on the lookout for oiled animals. If they spot one, they should immediately call the oiled wildlife hotline at 1-877-UCD-OWCN.