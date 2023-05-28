Pattern emerges as Arches National Park reports another visitor death

On Thursday, a 69-year-old male died while hiking in Arches National Park (ARCH), the latest in a string of deaths for the Utah destination.

May 25, 2023 saw National Park Service rangers respond to a report of CPR in progress on the Primitive Loop section of Arches’ Devils Garden Trail. All resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and the unidentified male patient was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Personnel from Grand County EMS and a Life Flight helicopter also responded, but nothing could be done, the park reports in their latest media release.

No additional information is available about this 69-year-old’s death as the investigation continues. This loss is the latest death for Arches National Park to follow a distinct pattern in 2023, however.

On May 15, 2023 park rangers found a 73-year-old male unresponsive in the Devil’s Garden Campground. Local emergency medical services and Grand County Sheriff’s Department officers would arrive shortly after. Members from both parties also attempted CPR. But again, “Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful,” Arches National Park said at the time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On March 12, 2023, Arches rangers responded to a report of CPR in progress at Devils Garden Trail. A 56-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after unsuccessful resuscitation attempts. It was the second death of an older male in the national park in less than two weeks.

Four older males have died in 2023 while hiking in Arches National Park. The thru-line? ‘HEAT KILLS’

On February 24, 2023, a family hike in Arches ended in tragedy as a Massachusetts father died while exploring with his wife and son. Park witnesses saw the 71-year-old male “collapsing to the ground and becoming unresponsive,” Arches officials reported.

That afternoon, emergency personnel would respond from Classic Air Medical, National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, and Grand County. CPR was performed on the individual on site. The father was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Each loss reads near-identical. All four men who died in Arches this year were ages 56-73, and it is unknown if any of these men held preexisting conditions. But there is a thru-line causing this pattern.

Arches National Park refers to this as HEAT KILLS, a name also assigned to their safety program on the subject. Even in winter months, daytime temperatures can reach combine with intense desert sunlight and lack of shade to create a deadly atmosphere. In these conditions, heat stroke becomes an ever-present and deadly danger.

Statistically, older males in the U.S. are more likely to suffer from underlying heart and respiratory conditions. Both greatly increase the risk of heat stroke or a cardiac event in the park’s intense, dry landscape.

In turn, the HEAT KILLS program exists to help visitors recreate responsibly in the Utah destination. It may seem intense, but heat is the leading cause of death in Arches National Park.

Please heed the advice above for a safe and fruitful trip to this gorgeous landscape.

These crucial tips from the park will also keep you healthy, hydrated, and thriving:

Eat plenty of food and drink at least one gallon of water, per person, each day

Carry and drink water (at least 2 liters) during all activities in the park, such as hiking

If you forget yours or lose what you’ve brought, you can get water at the visitor center and at the Devils Garden trailhead and campground

Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing and a wide-brimmed hat

Apply sunscreen to all exposed skin

Again, avoid hiking in the middle of the day! Save strenuous activity for early mornings or evenings

