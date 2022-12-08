pennsylvania-community-furious-after-killing-of-well-known-albino-deer

A Pennsylvania community is feeling outraged after a unique deer well-known in the area was poached by a hunter recently. According to one resident, the deer, which was uniquely albino, has been roaming within the community for nearly a decade. People were so enamored with the animal that they traveled from miles around in hopes to get a glimpse of the buck.

He Was “A Sight To Behold”

One resident of the Perryopolis Pennsylvania area, John Keffer, notes that this buck who some called “whitey” was “a sight to behold.”

According to Keffer, residents of the Fayette County Pennsylvania town had loved watching the buck grow over the years.

“Especially seeing him grow through the years,” the Pennsylvania man says.

“From the time he was a little basket rack to what he’s been the last two years,” Keffer adds. “Which was a 14-point buck.”

And then, of course, this animal had that uniquely striking color. “You could see him coming half a mile away,” Keffer relates. While the deer was affectionately known as “whitey” others called the animal “midnight” Keffer says. This is because the deer “always showed up in the middle of the night to their feeders.”

Officials Report The Deer Was Illegally Killed Along An Area Known As “Cope Road”

The area game commission reports that the impressive buck was shot illegally somewhere along Cope Road in the area. The person accused of the poaching goes by the name Laramie Noel Sisco. The area in which the unusual deer was often spotted was facing a one-week break between archery deer season and rifle deer season. So, no hunting is allowed during this brief span of time. According to reports, the man shot the deer and then attempted to get the animal processed.

However, even if hunting season had been underway, residents would be taking issue with this particular harvest. According to Keffer, there was a “kind of unspoken” agreement among the people in the town to allow this white deer to live his life out naturally.

Sisco faces massive fines and a permanent loss of the hunting license as a result of the poaching incident. However, Keffer says, even though the community may have disagreed with the move, they would have respected it if Sisco had harvested the animal legally.

“If someone would have taken him legally, I might [have] disagreed with it,” Keffer explains of the importance of the special deer throughout the community.

“But I would have respected that decision,” he continues. According to reports, there have been sightings of another albino fawn in the same area. If this is true, Keffer says, he hopes the animal lives a long life.