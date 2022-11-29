pennsylvania-poacher-busted-with-nearly-40-bucks-in-his-possession

A man from Kunkletown, Pennsylvania was arrested on the evening of Nov. 15 on multiple charges of poaching. Pennsylvania State Police at Lehighton took David J. Frantz Sr., 59, into custody after responding to a complaint from a resident of Polk Township. The resident described an unknown F-150 parked on private property with the door ajar and a rifle visible on the front seat.

State troopers located the vehicle and found a loaded pump-action rifle, a spotlight, and a box of ammo on the console of the truck. Additionally, police found over 200 ears of corn. Frantz later admitted to stealing them from nearby private property.

According to a report from Field and Stream, Frantz had a burglary conviction in 2000 and various poaching charges in the past. He cannot possess a firearm legally. On top of all that, he also had an indefinite hunting ban in the state of Pennsylvania.

While Frantz admitted to possessing the rifle and other firearms, he denied shooting deer. Later, he changed his story, stating that there were remains of deer on his property but that they were from roadkill. Overall, his claim was that he hadn’t hunted in years.

State Wildlife Commission Information and Education Supervisor Gerald Kapral was straightforward about Frantz’s criminal history. He told PennLive, “We’ve been dealing with this guy since as far back as 1989. This guy, he’s just a bad guy, he’s no good. He has no regard for game law, he has no regard for criminal law, as the charges show here.”

Pennsylvania Man Has History of Criminal Activity, Is Arrested for Poaching in Recent Incident

State Police and Game Commission Officers went to Frantz’s residence and found more evidence of poaching. At Frantz’s home, there were several firearms in plain view, as well as spent rifle casings on the ground. There was also a “buck skull with antlers leaned against a pine tree on the hillside which was visible from the driveway,” according to the affidavit.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home and property. Officials found loaded firearms, including semi-automatic and bolt-action .22LR rifles, a .22-250 lever-action rifle, a .270 bolt-action rifle, a flintlock pistol, and 11 rifle scopes, according to a report from Field and Stream.

They also seized 37 white-tailed deer skulls and sets of antlers, 31 pounds of processed meat, multiple containers of venison, and equipment for meat processing. Much of the remains seemed to be poached several years ago.

A judge arraigned Frantz on 37 counts of felony killing or taking of big game, summary unlawful taking or possession of big game, six counts of prohibited possession of a firearm, theft, trespassing, receiving stolen property, agricultural vandalism, loaded firearms in vehicles, two counts of agricultural trespassing when ordered not to enter, and buying and selling game, according to Field and Stream. Frantz faces a total of 88 criminal charges.