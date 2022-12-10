Pennsylvania Poacher Takes Down Rare Piebald Buck, Leaves Hunting Community Ticked

Hunters in Pennsylvania are infuriated after a hunter allegedly poached a trophy-sized piebald buck. Reports indicate the 14-point buck was well known by the residents, with one local keeping watch over the buck for nearly a decade.

Now, the community is outraged at 39-year-old Laramie Noel Sisco. He has since been charged with unlawful taking of big game. Court documents reveal that the Pennsylvania Game Commission charged him on Nov. 22. The agency filed the investigation against him on Nov. 30. At this time, he has not entered a plea.

While some details remain unclear, wildlife officials revealed that if he killed the rare buck around the time he was charged, then he did so out of season— regardless of the weapon he used.

Resident Jonathan Keffer also alleged in a Facebook post that he shot the buck on Nov. 22. He posted a picture of the slain piebald buck, which looks like he took it to a game processor. He also included a screenshot of a court docket showing the man’s full name and several photos from a trail cam of the buck from over the years. In the caption, he ripped apart the poacher for harvesting an animal “that has been watched and befriended by the surrounding community for eight years.”

Deer hunting community absolutely eviscerates poacher for taking piebald buck

Keffer, a deer hunter himself, added in the Dec. 5 post that other hunters in the area could have hunted the buck legally in recent years. Despite this, they chose not to because of the buck’s unique characteristics.

“The local residents where the buck resided respected his presence and allowed him to live,” Keffer wrote. “However, on [Nov. 22] this individual decided to poach him illegally out of both archery and rifle season. This individual is no hunter and no conservationist. Everyone knew that this glorious buck could be killed at any time legally but respected the uniqueness and beauty of his presence.”

According to Keffer’s trail cam photos, the deer looks as if it had a patch of brown on its forehead. This would make the deer a piebald whitetail and not an albino.

Regardless, the poaching incident brings to light a highly-contested debate regarding the moral issues surrounding shooting albino and piebald deer. As for Keefer, the question is a moot point considering he killed the buck illegally.

“There was kind of a spoken and unspoken agreement that the white deer was going to live out his life naturally,” Keefer said. “If someone would have taken him legally, I might have disagreed with it. But I would have respected that decision.”

Keffer also said many locals had named it “whitey” or “midnight” due to it showing up at deer feeders later at night.